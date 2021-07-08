The Kanawha County Board of Education has a policy that says “homework should be assigned daily.” It is now proposing to nix that mandate.
As part of its continuing campaign of policy revisions and repeals, which included changes to or deletions of about 30 policies a month ago, the school board is proposing to change this homework policy (I04) and 11 others.
The currently proposed changes and repeals are on public comment until July 26, save for the Animals on School Property policy.
The comment period for that one technically ends Friday, but schools spokeswoman Briana Warner said that “all comments received before the point of sharing with the Board will be included,” even late ones.
You can email comments to proposedpolicy@mail.kana.k12.wv.us.
The proposed revisions and repeals are available to read on the school system’s website, in “Proposed Policies” under the “District” tab at the top of the page. Words proposed for addition are underlined, words proposed for deletion are lined through and entire policies proposed for deletion are marked “repeal.”
The board, which put these changes out for public comment in June, will vote to approve or reject the proposed alterations sometime after the comment period ends.
Other than the homework policy, here are some of the policies proposed to be changed, or deleted:
(C59) (for revision)
The proposed revisions to this would add that animals licensed solely as “emotional support animals” and not being used for an educational purpose are not allowed on school property.
The current policy regulates service animals, therapy dogs and police dogs, but not emotional support animals.
Instruction/Controversial Issues (I25) (for revision)
The proposed revisions to this would say that, while classroom teachers can still express their personal beliefs or opinions, they “must not be stated in anyway which may negatively affect the school environment.”
Promotion and Classification of Students (I05) (for revision)
The proposed changes to this would remove a provision that allowed eighth graders to graduate to ninth grade in the middle of eighth grade if they’ve already passed the required classes.
School Year (C10) (for repeal)
Arrivals and Early Dismissals (I36) (for revision)
The proposed revisions to this would add a paragraph saying that if schools are closed for unusual conditions, the county schools superintendent “may provide alternate schedules” for employees.
The new paragraph also says that “if the conditions are such that returning to school has no known time or is indefinite, alternate work schedules must be decided with Board approval.”
The changes would also redesignate the policy from I36 to C10. The board is also proposing repealing C10, which contains similar language about alternative work schedules, but not identical.