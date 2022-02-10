Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Teachers will no longer receive all their 15 annual leave days at the start of each school year, if state lawmakers pass an advancing bill.

Teachers and other public school workers would instead accrue 1.5 days per month of employment, under the proposed Senate Bill 509. Teachers’ annual employment periods are generally 10 months.

That 1.5 number would be a minimum, so county boards of education could offer a faster accrual rate.

SB 509 will be on amendment stage Friday on the floor of the full Senate. If it passes there, it will go to the House of Delegates.

The bill does have a caveat: County schools superintendents would have the option to advance a first-year employee their leave days.

That advance would be allowed under these circumstances:

  • accident
  • sickness
  • death in immediate family
  • life-threatening illness of spouse, parents or child, or
  • other cause approved by the county school board.

Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, is the bill’s lead sponsor.

Tags

Recommended for you