Set inside a bend in the Greenbrier River, Camp Thomas E. Lightfoot served coal miners’ children for decades.
“For the children, Camp Lightfoot means summer vacations far from the dust and grime of their day-to-day existence, a chance to swim, frolic and play,” The New York Times wrote in 1943, a few years after the camp opened.
The United Mine Workers of America, The Times noted, praised the camp for providing “plenty of sunlight and fresh air, decent clothing, nutritious food and lots of it.”
The article said the camp hosted about 750 children in the summers. But the camp closed in the early 1980s.
In 2019, Camp Waldo, an environmental education overnight camp, opened there. And it’s again accepting applications for this summer.
Depending on income, the cost to families is as little as $200 per child for all three weeks, including weekends. And even that may be waived in some instances, the camp says.
“It’s designed to mimic the pricey overnight summer camps that typically cost thousands of dollars per week, which is out of reach for most of the families in our region,” said Kate Asquith, programs director for the nonprofit Appalachian Headwaters, which runs the Summers County summer camp.
Kevin Johnson, the nonprofit’s environmental education director, said Waldo stands for Water, Air, Land, Diversity and Organisms, and the camp kind of follows that progression of topics.
“Part of our goal, with the outdoor education, is they have skills to be able to enjoy the outdoors safely and make meaning in the outdoors for themselves,” Johnson said.
He said that, in past summers, students have studied organisms and water conservation in the Greenbrier River; seen birds of prey and other birds from the Three Rivers Avian Center; planted native plants and heard from botanical specialists; and observed snakes brought by the state Division of Natural Resources. And there’s a camping trip off the campground site for older campers, he said.
The camp’s website also lists some hallmarks of any good summer camp: archery, kayaking and a ropes course. There’s also chess, basketball, soccer, yoga, arts and other activities.
Appalachian Headwaters’ other work includes reforesting formerly mined lands and the Appalachian Bee Collective, a program that trains and supports honey beekeepers and that Johnson says is integrated into the camp’s education.
“If their parents allow them and they don’t have a bee allergy they can get a little bit of experience with beekeeping and see the process of how we work with community members to produce their own honey,” he said.
He said part of the goal of getting children to think about their impact is the camp’s vegetarian-only meals. These still include things like pizza, pasta and pancakes, “food that they’re comfortable with, it just doesn’t have meat in it,” he said.
“I actually don’t think about it anymore just because our camp chef does such an amazing job with it, I lose track of the fact that it is a vegetarian camp,” he said.
This summer, the camp will enroll rising 4th-9th graders in one of two, three-week sessions, including weekends. The sessions, each with up to about 136 children, are June 11-July 2 or July 9-30.
The camp’s website says the cost per child for all three weeks ranges from $200-$900, based on income, with the $200 rate available for families with an annual income less than $35,000 and a $300 rate for family incomes from $35,000-$60,000.
Johnson said financial assistance is available, particularly to families who want to send multiple children.
“It’s accessible to all West Virginia youth because we have a very generous financial support backing this camp and financial assistance even outside of the sliding scale cost structure,” he said.
He said the camp receives more applications than the spaces available, but there’s always turnover.
To discuss possible financial assistance, you can email him at kjohnson@appheadwaters.org.