After nearly a century, Kanawha City's St. Agnes School to close

St. Agnes School, a Roman Catholic school in Kanawha City that’s been open for 95 years, is closing at the end of this school year, according to a news release from the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.
The school serves pre-kindergarteners through fifth-graders. It previously shut down its middle school grades.
The release said the lay leadership of the St. Agnes Parish and Father Jose Manuel Escalante, pastor of the parish and the school, petitioned the Diocese to close it.
“With an enrollment of only 40 students, the need for an ongoing $300,000 subsidy is simply not sustainable,” the petition said. “Our staff and Advisory Board members have attempted decreasing tuition and improved outreach efforts to increase the number of students over the past three years, but enrollment has continued to decline.”
The release said the Diocese helped fill a $300,000 shortfall for the current school year caused by declining enrollment. The public school system in Kanawha County has also seen its enrollment steadily decrease.
Mark Brennan, Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, reluctantly accepted the recommendation, the release said.
“For nearly a century, St. Agnes School in Charleston has provided a quality, Christ-centered education for thousands of students,” Brennan said in the release. “This decision is not an easy one to make and I want to thank the St. Agnes Parish community for their efforts to help continue operations at the school.”
“I also want to thank those parents who continue to choose a Catholic education for their children. I would much rather see new schools being built than having ones close, but, given the circumstances, I will reluctantly accept the recommendations.”
Father Escalante said in the release that “many members of this parish are themselves alumni of the school. They have watched their children and grandchildren grow in this school. While we are saddened with this news, it is my hope that we can make the remainder of this school year a celebration of our rich 95-year history of excellence.”
In 1924, a combined church and school building was built on the corner of 50th Street and MacCorkle Avenue, according to the school’s website. It started off with 65 students, with one or two nuns from the Sisters of St. Joseph as teachers.
The parish later moved from 50th Street to along 49th. The school added staff over the decades and peaked in enrollment in 1959, with 237 students.
Sister Judith Ann Teufel, of the Sisters of St. Joseph, led the school for 37 years before retiring in 2008.
Tim Bishop, director of marketing and communications for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, said there now are 25 Catholic schools left in the state.