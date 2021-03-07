The West Virginia University System, back in 2018, outsourced food services on all of its campuses to Sodexo until 2033.
On Friday, the university Board of Governors agreed to extend that contract another three years and authorize WVU officials to negotiate other contract amendments. The university said these other changes aren’t yet finalized.
WVU Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop said the amendments will, in some way, lower future payments that Sodexo makes to WVU from the revenues the company earns selling food to students.
Alsop said these changes are due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused WVU to move most instruction online starting in the spring of 2020. The broad campus shutdowns significantly decreased food sales, he said.
He said WVU collects meal plan fees from students but gives this money to Sodexo, which then provides food to students and earns additional revenue off non-meal plan sales, like at a Chick-fil-A on campus.
Under the current contract, Sodexo is supposed to pay the university a “minimum guaranteed commission” each year out of food revenue.
The minimum guaranteed to WVU grows each year. It started at about $4.4 million and is now around $6 million. The guaranteed amount was set to be $11.4 million in the 15th and final year of the original contract.
But there’s a clause in the current contract saying that if a “material adverse event” occurs, WVU and Sodexo must “in good faith, seek to resolve” the issue “to lessen any material financial impact” to either side.
“They have the ability to do an amendment which would likely mean that the commissions and dollars coming into the university right now would decline, perhaps this year and next year, significantly,” Alsop told WVU’s board. “So Sodexo has agreed not to do that, but to pay those guaranteed commissions, and they’ll make up some of those revenues on the back end.”
With the extension, Alsop said “they’ve got a little bit more certainty of their relationship with the university, and we are not hit with financial shortfalls in the short term.”