Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In the ongoing non-public school vouchers case, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is now trying to skip West Virginia's new Intermediate Court of Appeals.

This is the court's first case. Critics of the new body said it would bog down litigation, but Republicans passed it into law in 2021, with some Senate Democrats supporting them.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Recommended for you