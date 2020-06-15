All Kanawha graduations will be at Laidley next week; re-opening input requested

All Kanawha County public high schools will have graduation ceremonies next week at the University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field, the county school system announced Monday.
Also, the school system announced it’s accepting input on how the upcoming school year should look. You can go to kcs.kana.k12.wv.us and click the “Re-Entry Community Form” link under News to weigh in. A school system robocall didn’t say when this input was due, but it urged people to speak their mind as soon as possible.
The request for opinions comes after the state Department of Education last week released preliminary recommendations for county school systems.
Broadly, the department’s current recommendation is to restart in-person classes as early as August, though preferably without full weeks in classrooms. Online and other distance education may fill the gap on off days.
As for Kanawha’s graduations, the school system’s website says they will be voluntary. It said masks are encouraged, attendance beyond immediate family is discouraged, and the events will go on rain or shine, but will be canceled if there’s lightning or other extreme weather.
Also, the education department has said at least 6 feet of distance will be required between family groups — and hugs and handshakes will be banned.
There will be a livestream of the events at wchstv.com
Here’s the schedule:
- June 23: Herbert Hoover 10 a.m., Capital 7:30 p.m.
- June 24: George Washington 10 a.m., St. Albans 7:30 p.m.
- June 25: Sissonville High 10 a.m., Riverside 7 p.m.
- June 26: Nitro 10 a.m., South Charleston 7 p.m.
- June 27: Make-up date if needed