The West Virginia Board of Education is ordering all counties to return to offering students in grades preK-8 in-person instruction five days a week, nearly ending the era of limited in-person teaching that began nearly a year ago.
The regular schedule of five days per week must start March 3, the state school board ordered Tuesday afternoon. Counties can still keep their high schools on a "blended" in-person and online schedule. Counties can also seek to limit in-person instruction to four days a week, but that request must be approved by the state schools superintendent.
Some counties, including Kanawha, have already returned to five-day in-person instruction. Forty-one counties are currently already on a 5-day or 4-day in-person schedule for all grade levels, according to the state Department of Education’s website.
Students who were enrolled for online-only education this semester will be allowed to remain on that.
Gov. Jim Justice ordered classrooms shuttered statewide in March, and county school systems switched to remote-only instruction. This included online education for students with sufficient internet access, but others had to deal with deliveries of paper packets of work.
Justice called on classrooms to reopen Sept. 8, but ordered them to stay closed in counties that were orange or red on his color-coded school reopening map. That map was roughly based on measures of COVID-19’s prevalence in counties as a whole, not in the schools themselves.
Even when the map allowed them to open classrooms, many counties chose to offer only “blended” or “hybrid” learning, with students in classrooms only a couple days a week on alternating schedules and learning remotely the other days. This was meant to reduce the number of people in buildings simultaneously.
Some counties eventually bucked the map to stay on remote learning for all. The state school board banned that last month.