Republicans won control of the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates in 2014. In 2017, the Democratic governor switched to Republican.
The subsequent state Supreme Court controversies, impeachments, elections and appointments established a conservative court majority. And in 2020, Republicans upgraded their legislative majorities to supermajorities and captured the last of the six statewide elected executive offices.
That's all three usual branches of government: executive, legislative and judicial. But, as West Virginia leaders sometimes say, there is a fourth branch here: the state Board of Education.
This group of appointees has the power to set statewide public education policies, like what students must learn in history and science classes, without lawmakers' approval.
But proposed state constitutional Amendment 4, which those lawmakers put on the Nov. 8 ballot, would let the Legislature amend or reject these policies. The state school board would no longer have the final say.
The board's nine voting members aren't elected, their terms last nine years, they can't be removed over political disagreements during those terms and no more than five of them can be from a single political party.
Governors appoint the board members and the state Senate confirms or denies them. Once confirmed, they have the power to set policies even if the governor or Legislature disapproves.
The state constitution mandates all this distance between the board and elections. Elections nowadays mean Republican dominance, but they produced Democratic rule for decades and decades.
Supreme Court precedent says the board doesn't have to ask the Legislature's permission to set education policies. Those policies trump elected county board of education policies, and can even trump state laws that impede the board's constitutional supervision over education.
Republicans and Democrats once tried to control the board's policies using state law, but the high court wrote in 1988 that "any statutory provision that interferes with such rule-making is unconstitutional."
But today's Republican legislative supermajorities are appealing directly to voters, who have backed them before. This time, Republicans are asking voters to change that constitution by passing Amendment 4, dubbed the "Education Accountability Amendment" on ballots.
How much the proposal would change West Virginia education is an open question. The board has had constitutional power to buck the Legislature but, at least over the past decade, hasn't shown much willingness to wield it.
This year, Republicans debated, but didn't pass, legislation that would have restricted classroom discussions of sexuality and race. The year before, the vast majority of Republicans passed a law banning transgender girls from playing on girls school sports teams — a ban now contested in court.
The state school board didn't do these things. But, per usual, it also didn't publicly take stands against these bills or try to reverse them through policy.
House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw called "garbage" the idea that Amendment 4 is part of a continued Republican takeover.
“The members of the state school board are political appointees,” Hanshaw, R-Clay, said. He noted they set policy for public schools statewide, and said there is "0.0% local control in that process."
“If the members of the Legislature wanted to insert politics into the membership of the state school board," he said, "it would just simply do so."
An uncertain impact
The board's policies include all the statewide learning standards required of students in social studies, science, English and math. They also include statewide student discipline rules, sports rules, teacher training requirements, school building specifications, special education regulations, charter school guardrails and more.
Amendment 4 would give the Legislature the final say on all of this.
Hanshaw noted the Legislature can amend almost all other state agency policies, and stressed the importance of elected officials being able to sign off on rules that are to be legally enforceable.
“In my mind, it’s more of a conforming amendment than some kind of wholesale, radical change,” he said.
While the board currently has final say over public education policy, lawmakers and the governor control state education funding levels. Wade Linger, who left the board in 2016, said the Legislature could harm education with funding cuts if the board fought back.
“That was always the thing you had to weigh in the back of your mind," Linger said.
The Legislature routinely passes education laws and the board routinely passes policies to implement them. Linger pointed out the sweeping "omnibus" education laws.
“The fact that they do those at all, you know, indicates that the Legislature feels that they have the authority to dictate those kinds of things," Linger said, "and the fact that they enact that stuff, the governor signs it, and then we abide by it is an indicator and makes it clear that the state board is basically standing by and letting their authority be usurped."
The Legislature's 2019 "omnibus" education law legalized charter schools. The board followed suit by passing a policy allowing charters, but the policy specified that online-only ones weren't allowed.
In 2021, the Legislature specifically legalized virtual charters despite expert concerns about their performance in other states. The board then bowed again by changing its policy to allow them — and the Legislature's new, also-unelected state charter school approval board.
The new Supreme Court justices may not defend the board's constitutional authority as much as their predecessors.
Earlier this month, the justices upheld the Legislature's non-public school vouchers program, despite the board arguing that the program, among other things, violated its authority over education policymaking. The board didn't sue over the program, but did join the side of some public school parents when they did.
West Virginia University professor Joshua Weishart wrote a court brief opposing that "Hope Scholarship" program.
"The Legislature holds near plenary power over the system of publicly funded education and doesn’t need Amendment 4 to 'check' the state board," Weishart, an education law and policy specialist, wrote in an email to the Gazette-Mail. "The voucher law, a sweeping piece of legislation with substantial budgetary impacts, proves the point."
He wrote that if lawmakers were concerned "state board members are not directly accountable to the electorate," then lawmakers should have let voters vote on an amendment to make the board members, and/or the state superintendent himself, elected.
"Instead, Amendment 4 subordinates the state board to the Legislature, which will further politicize education policymaking," he wrote. "That’s the true motivation."
The lack of legislative control of education policy hasn't meant a state school board without conservatism.
It was a Democrat-appointed board that, back in 2014 and 2015, proposed changing nationally proposed science education standards in a way that cast doubt on humans' lead role in climate change.
The board members largely retracted those changes amid public backlash. Later board members also retracted a 2020 proposal to allow county school systems to reduce high school social studies standards, though the backlash to that included social studies teachers and some Republican opposition.
Rule-making
Howard O'Cull, the outgoing executive director of the West Virginia School Board Association, noted the Legislature hasn't yet chosen how it will review the rules if the amendment passes. O'Cull's group represents county school boards.
“What would end up in the constitution will drive the enacting legislation," O'Cull said. "But will we, as citizens and stakeholders, notice much of a difference?”
West Virginians can currently read and comment online on state school board policies, which the board always publishes for comment periods. Those usually last 30 days, after which the board is supposed to consider the comments and possibly retract proposed changes and make further ones.
Amendment 4 would give interested citizens a chance to appeal the board's final policy decisions to the Legislature, but that would add what can be a byzantine legislative review process to what these citizens must keep their eyes on.
Unless the governor or three-fifths of both legislative chambers call a special legislative session, the Legislature only has the annual 60-day regular session to amend and pass laws, including those implementing other state agencies' rules.
Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association union, opposes Amendment 4. He noted the Legislature changes every two years — every delegate seat is up for election that often, along with a third of Senate seats.
Lee said the amendment would mean rapid swings in curriculum, with lawmakers possibly following "whatever the current trend [is] that's sweeping the nation." He also noted the Legislature's habit of holding public hearings but only allowing citizens a short time to speak — it was 45 seconds per person on a near-total abortion ban.
“This introduces instability and politics into our classrooms," he said, "and it's a way to take control away from the nonpartisan experts and place it in the hands of a 60-day, partisan Legislature.”
Currently, the Legislature uses two committees that meet both during and between the annual regular legislative sessions to review rules. They are the Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee and the Legislative Oversight Commission on Education Accountability, or LOCEA. LOCEA makes recommendations to the full Legislature on higher education policies, which lawmakers already control.
Once LOCEA or the Rule-Making Review Committee advances a policy, it generally goes to regular legislative committees, like Education and Finance, during the 60-day session.
During that window, 134 lawmakers get multiple attempts to try to amend a policy or kill it as it travels through committees to the full House or Senate chamber, then repeats the process in the other chamber, then possibly has to return to the original chamber for that side to agree or disagree to the other side's possible changes.
Linger said Amendment 4 would essentially create “a 134-person board of education."
"If the state board has to say 'Mother, may I?' for everything they do, why would anyone even talk to the state school board?” he asked.
Miller Hall, the immediate past board president, said that "as far as the teachers are going, are concerned, they're going to start taking orders from people who don't deal with this type of thing on a day-to-day basis."
Hanshaw defended the Legislature's current process for reviewing other agencies' rules.
“We use this process to decide matters that are literally life and death," he said. "We use this process to define the scope of medicine in West Virginia, what doctors may or may not do. We use it to define the scope of nursing, of veterinary medicine, of pharmacy, of optometry — just a raft of things that impact people’s lives every single day."
Making unpopular decisions
Republicans have shown interest before in changing the board's statewide learning standards.
Following a four year phase-in, the board implemented Common Core English and math standards statewide in 2014. That same year, Republicans won control of both legislative chambers.
The House then debated repealing the standards.
Linger had pushed to alter the board's climate change standards, upsetting those who wanted teaching about humans' leading role. But he said he was disappointed when Republicans came to power and the separate Common Core math and English standards became a "lightning rod."
“I was a conservative thinker," he said, "but I was in favor of Common Core because I understood what it really was, and not the boogeyman thing that the right-wingers had turned it into.”
"They just went nuts over it, and that caused me to have problems with those guys," he said. "And, then, because I wanted to have teachers hired based on the qualifications for that particular job and not just seniority, then, of course, that put me at odds with the unions."
The board back then had adopted standardized tests that could have eased state-to-state comparisons. But some county schools superintendents opposed them.
The board had established an A-F system for grading entire schools, but Jim Justice pushed for its end when he was elected governor in 2016 as a Democrat.
And the board was trying to base part of teacher evaluations on standardized test scores, angering unions.
Then-governor Joe Manchin, a Democrat, had appointed his wife, Gayle, to the board. But she said she was working with Jeb Bush, the former Republican governor of Florida, and his education reform organization.
Bush was pushing that A-F grading system, among other policies.
"We were trying to establish accountability at every level,” Gayle Manchin said.
This board, at least theoretically, was insulated from the political forces pressing from the right and the left as it pursued this agenda.
The Common Core standards largely survived, after the board made some tweaks and renamed them. But standardized testing changed, it isn't used in statewide teacher evaluations and the A-F grading system is gone.
Despite his past disagreements with board members, Lee, the union leader, opposes Amendment 4.
"Are we using test scores for evaluations? Have we gotten rid of the A-F system?" Lee asked rhetorically. "There's a process you go through and you work through the state [education] department and the state board to work that process. The difference is, with the Legislature only in 60 days, are you going to have time to work that process?”
Gayle Manchin said Amendment 4, along with other proposed amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot, appears to be "more and more the state, through the Legislature, taking control of everything."
As for Linger, he said he thinks it's "a blatant power grab."
"I guess I'm kind of surprised that it took them this long," he said.