Republicans won control of the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates in 2014. In 2017, the Democratic governor switched to Republican.

The subsequent state Supreme Court controversies, impeachments, elections and appointments established a conservative court majority. And in 2020, Republicans upgraded their legislative majorities to supermajorities and captured the last of the six statewide elected executive offices.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

