The West Virginia School Building Authority is giving more to projects it already agreed to fund, as school officials say construction bids continue to come in over budget.
The School Building Authority board voted Monday to provide a combined, additional nearly $10.2 million to the Mineral, Hampshire and Greenbrier county school systems. In August, the board granted a combined extra $8.7 million to the Roane and Summers county school districts.
“What we found was that, as these bids were coming back in, these counties were going to be underfunded and not be able to complete the projects that we agreed to do," said board Chairman Brian Abraham, who is also Gov. Jim Justice's chief of staff.
Abraham said the Authority has been asking school systems to reduce their previous plans.
"After those adjustments have been made, then the bid came back still in excess of what was allotted," he said.
In competitive bidding, companies submit sealed bids and these bids are opened simultaneously, revealing whether the lowest bid is in budget or not.
In April 2021, the board originally gave Mineral $19.1 million to build a new Frankfort area school to consolidate three existing schools. Mineral planned to pitch in $2.1 million from its own budget.
But, when companies' bids to build the school were opened in October, the lowest was $7.4 million over budget, wrote Mineral schools Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft.
In his letter to the Authority, Ravenscroft said his school district can pay an additional $1.4 million. On Monday, the Authority's board agreed to give Mineral $6 million more.
Hampshire Superintendent Jeff Pancione wrote that the Authority already pledged $8 million to build Central Elementary, and Hampshire voters approved paying higher taxes to pay down $7.1 million worth of bond debt for the school. The Authority backed this project in December 2020, as part of a consolidation to reduce five schools to three.
But, Pancione wrote, bids came in over budget this month.
On Monday, the Authority's board approved providing Hampshire $2.2 million more. Pancione said his school district will pay an additional $1.1 million for the square footage of the gym that exceeds the state's minimum requirements.
The Authority awarded the Greenbrier school system $8 million in April to — alongside $3 million of that district's own money — renovate the Alderson Community Center to house Alderson Elementary. The plan is for the current, flood-prone elementary building to become the community center.
The project is now estimated to go $3.4 million over budget, Greenbrier Superintendent Jeff Bryant wrote, and he pledged his district will pay $1.5 million of that. On Monday, the Authority's board gave the requested remaining $1.9 million.
The board approved all three funding supplements in a voice vote Monday, with no dissent. Taking part Monday were three new members on the 11-member board: Don Bower, Thomas Minturn and Gregory Wooten.
In August, the Authority said it would not distribute this year its usual major school construction and renovation awards, called "needs" grants. Staff estimated actual costs would soar for projects the board previously agreed to fund, such as those in Greenbrier, Hampshire and Mineral counties.
Dana Womack, the Authority's architectural services executive director, said Monday the agency projects that five more county school systems will request additional funding, plus Hampshire, again. Hampshire must build the two other schools that are part of the planned consolidation.
The expected forthcoming requests include ones from Kanawha, for its Cedar Grove Elementary renovation, and from Cabell, for its new Meadows Elementary.
Not on the agency's projected list: Nicholas County, which may see bids on its Glade Creek Business Park project go well over budget, as its Richwood school bids already did.
Womack noted the Nicholas projects were not funded by the Authority's "needs" grants, like these other projects.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to fund 90% of the previously estimated cost of Nicholas' plan for Glade Creek. The plan is to build a consolidated school campus there that would merge Nicholas County High and the countywide vocational school, and provide a new building for Summersville Middle, whose students have been in trailer classrooms since the June 2016 flood damaged their school.
The state was expected to pick up the remaining tenth of the cost, but the Nicholas school system may request more. Before the rampant international inflation began, the school district chose a FEMA funding route, Section 428, that means the federal government won't pay for cost overruns.
There was no indication Monday that the Authority would be the state agency to fulfill Nicholas' possible request.
“There is nothing in the works to do that," Womack said of setting aside money. "It's been stated several times that the School Building Authority has no extra funds to provide at this time."
He said, “At this time, we have no request for any additional funds to other counties, other than the ones we have approved, so we can't make any recommendations to our Authority."