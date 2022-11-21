Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia School Building Authority is giving more to projects it already agreed to fund, as school officials say construction bids continue to come in over budget.

The School Building Authority board voted Monday to provide a combined, additional nearly $10.2 million to the Mineral, Hampshire and Greenbrier county school systems. In August, the board granted a combined extra $8.7 million to the Roane and Summers county school districts.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Recommended for you