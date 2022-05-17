Nicholas County Board of Education members are still considering how to downsize their consolidation plans, which include replacing three schools that haven't been rebuilt since the June 2016 flood.
This downsizing may further delay the schools' completion, provide fewer amenities upon completion and, even then, still fail to guarantee that completion without millions more state dollars.
Gov. Jim Justice, the Legislature and the state School Building Authority, whose members are appointed and confirmed by the governor and legislators, have previously been unwilling to pitch in more money.
Among the cuts could be all five planned athletic fields at the proposed consolidated Glade Creek Business Park school, near Summersville. Under this yet-to-be-approved plan, the band room, auditorium and middle and high school gyms could also shrink, and gone would be the outdoor dining area and the second-floor enclosed track.
The Richwood project could lose two classrooms and see a shrunken gym, auditorium, band room, dining space and health clinic.
ZMM Architects & Engineers architect and co-owner Dave Ferguson roughly estimated the scaled-back Richwood project — a significant renovation and expansion of an elementary school to also house middle and high schoolers — could save $3.8 million.
But the lowest bid for the earlier, larger version of that project came in $17 million higher than a previous estimate.
The Nicholas school board rejected that bid in March. Chris Campbell, another ZMM architect, said the current money-saving effort will likely delay rebidding the Richwood project until the fall.
It's unclear how much the Glade Creek project would have gone over budget. The board didn't bid out the earlier version of that after the Richwood bids came in so high.
These architects are also suggesting removing construction deadlines from the bidding documents, which construction companies review when they compete to offer the lowest price for a project.
"I cannot tell you what the costs are going to be when this thing bids in fall," Campbell said. "I can't tell you if they're going to be higher than they are now, I can't tell you if they're going to be lower."
He and Ferguson said the scaled-down version could cost more in the fall than the larger version would have in March. But, without the downsizing, Campbell said "there's no hope or chance for any additional funding."
The architects said they were basing that idea on a School Building Authority document. The document lists guidelines county school systems should try to meet to possibly get more Authority funding amid this time of inflation and supply chain shortages.
Among the guidelines: Remove time restrictions to "avoid excess costs related to supply chain issues" and try to reduce projects to the "minimum standards" in an Authority handbook and state Board of Education Policy 6200, which lays out minimum public school building requirements.
Authority Architectural Services Director Dana Womack said the Nicholas projects, which are being funded 90% by the Federal Emergency Management Agency with a 10% legislative match, “do not fall under this guideline, per se."
“I can't speak for the county," Womack said. "But it sounds to me as [if] they are doing their due diligence and trying to provide a school that meets the state Department of Education's requirements — as all schools should have to do and follow — to reduce the cost."
Ferguson said, "We have to follow their guidelines and we were told that by them." At first, he said he couldn't remember who said that. He then said it came from the Authority, but declined to specify who there.
“They implied to us if we follow the guidelines" and don't "overbuild," Nicholas could apply for more state money, Ferguson said. He noted it's still no guarantee of more dollars.
The governor and Legislature could also pitch in through a legislative appropriation.
The Nicholas board already envisioned the Richwood project significantly smaller than the one at Glade Creek, serving about half of Glade Creek's 1,300 students. So Richwood has less to lose in the budget-cutting.
Campbell proposed cutting the previously over 108,000-square-foot Richwood project by 8,500 square feet.
The Nicholas school board could have approved Monday the reduced plan for that prekindergarten-12th grade campus, but board members tabled the issue so members could have more time to review it. Members said they plan to vote on the Richwood downsizing on May 23, and on Glade Creek later.
As for Glade Creek, Campbell said he's trying to find a way to cut the previously planned 372,000-square-foot combined middle, high and vocational school there down to 320,000-square-feet or less.
The 2016 flood damaged three Nicholas public schools: Richwood Middle, Richwood High and Summersville Middle. The school district tore them down. To this day, students remain in trailer classrooms and a previously abandoned elementary school.
Instead of using the anticipated federal flood recovery money to rebuild each school separately, the board planned a countywide consolidation.
At first, board members planned to use the money to consolidate both of the county's public middle and high schools, including the still-operating Nicholas County High, and the county's sole, still-operating vocational education center, all onto one campus at Glade Creek.
An added benefit of this plan: Summersville Elementary could be relocated from its worn building into the vacated Nicholas County High.
The state Board of Education shot down that single consolidation plan, and the county board lost a 2017 lawsuit to save its original idea. The county board and state then created the current plan: double consolidations in both Glade Creek and Richwood.
The current plan would consolidate all but the Richwood schools into Glade Creek, and technically rebuild a new Richwood Middle and Richwood High by expanding and significantly renovating the current Cherry River Elementary school. Cherry River is on the edge of Richwood.
In 2018, agencies awarded the school system roughly $180 million to accomplish this — 90% from FEMA and 10% from the state. The county board then budgeted at least four times as much for the Glade Creek project as for the Richwood one.
At the end of January 2020, the school system began actually receiving the funds, said Nicholas school system official Melissa Adkins. County schools Superintendent Donna Burge-Tetrick has pointed to the interconnected issues of the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine for the current delays and cost escalations.
The currently mulled downsizing would preserve the double consolidation plan, just on a lesser scale.
At Glade Creek, gone may be the athletic fields and related buildings — the architects have suggested bidding out the project without those costs included.
The Glade Creek plans included a football field, a practice field, a soccer field, a baseball field and a softball field. Nicholas school board President Gus Penix said Glade Creek students would have to continue using the Nicholas County High and Summersville Middle athletic facilities if the fields were eliminated.
In the face of the planned downsizing, Penix still defended the board's plan to consolidate using the federal money. He said the school system's negotiations brought in far more money than what it would have received to simply rebuild the three flood-damaged schools.
"We had no crystal ball to see what the future was going to hold for us," Penix said. He noted that, even with downsizing, there will be "seven schools impacted in the county, as opposed to three."
"I do not regret it," he said.