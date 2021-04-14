West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice reiterated Wednesday that he doesn’t plan to veto the bill banning transgender middle school, high school and college girls and women from playing on women’s sports teams — even though he conceded it could lead the NCAA to “penalize us.”
“There is some talk you know that we could come back into a special session and retroactively look back at it and everything,” Justice said in response to a question from WOWK-TV journalist Mark Curtis, “but, Mark, I am either going to let it become law or sign it. You know I’m absolutely not — I am not supportive of a veto.”
Bills automatically become laws if the governor doesn’t officially sign them or veto them.
The NCAA said in a news release Monday that it may no longer host college championships in states with such laws.
West Virginia University is hosting women’s and men’s rifle championships in 2025, and is expected to host diving championships next year, according to WVU spokespeople. It has hosted NCAA championship events for about five sports since 2015, including women’s gymnastics regionals this month, and multiple rounds of women’s soccer in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, they said.
But WVU hasn’t come out in opposition or support of the bill. On Wednesday, it said in an email that “we are still reviewing the legislation and the impact it will have on WVU and our student athletes as it relates to NCAA tournament competition.”
There’s been a wave of similar legislation being passed or proposed in many states — and a wave of individuals and groups calling on the NCAA to take action.
“We are committed to ensuring that NCAA championships are open for all who earn the right to compete in them,” the NCAA release said.
“Even at our college level, I support the bill there as well,” Justice said. “The only problem is just one thing and that is this: The NCAA, you know, has moved to a more political, politically correct or liberal body. And they could very well penalize us.”
It’s not just the NCAA opposing such bills. The West Virginia State Medical Association, the West Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the West Virginia Psychological Association and the West Virginia School Psychologists Association also oppose the bill.
An NCAA rule dating to 2011 allows transgender female athletes to participate on women’s teams, but only after at least a year of testosterone-suppression treatment. West Virginia’s bill makes no such allowance.
Despite the threat in the news release, as of Wednesday, NCAA spokeswoman Michelle Hosick wrote in an email that “at this time, the [NCAA] Board of Governors has not made any decisions regarding championships and continues to monitor the situation.”
West Virginia’s legislation would ban transgender women from competing on women’s teams, but not vice versa for men’s teams. So, if the NCAA only ends women’s championships in West Virginia, that means a bill Republicans argued was to protect women’s sports would only be barring women’s championship events.
“When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected,” the NCAA news release said. “We will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants.”