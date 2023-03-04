Even the faintest of fledgling artistic strokes might flourish more boldly this summer in Elkins.
In its inaugural year, the immersive and live-in Augusta Academy program is seeking one rising upper classman from each of West Virginia's 55 counties to commune free of charge with their peers while learning traditional art forms of their choosing in music, dance, visual arts and cooking from accomplished teachers hailing from across the globe.
The artists behind the week-long sessions, to be held on campus at Davis & Elkins College during the annual Augusta Summer Workshop Series in July, say they hope participants will find themselves inspired by a community harmonizing traditional artists and willing learners.
"We're looking for young West Virginians that are highly energized to learn more about their art and take the mantle of traditional art form into the future," Augusta Academy Executive Director Seth Young said. "Part of that means not being afraid to imprint their own identify onto it as it passes through them."
Instructors will offer up wisdom in areas like guitar, fiddle, banjo, horns and vocals all the way to screen-printing, stained glass, weaving, ceramics, percussive and social dance styles, and even Louisiana-style culinary arts.
"West Virginia has a very unique and present cultural heritage," Young said. "It's something that is to be celebrated, elevated and preserved. We would be derelict in our duty in doing that if we didn't offer these opportunities to the cultural practitioners of tomorrow."
But in doing so, organizers intend Augusta Academy to go beyond the mundane of traditional lessons.
"It's truly an incredibly deep feeling to have the light go on when you're passing something on and I think one of my favorite things is moving from teacher to collaborator," said Artistic Director and country music artist Emily Miller. "You start by teaching your students, then because these things are such collaborative artforms, you can create with them, too, and that's so wonderful."
More than 100 artists have pledged their time to be a part of that process, including such well-known names as fiddle teacher Tommy Rogers of The SteelDrivers.
Then there's Mountain Stage Band piano player and West Virginia Music Hall of Fame member Bob Thompson, who will show students how to get down via swing piano lessons.
Other names include folk duo Robin and Linda Williams, veteran performers of "A Prairie Home Companion," as well as country music singer and Sirius XM radio host Elizabeth Cook and Nashville Heritage Fellow Phil Wiggins, to name just a few.
"It's a lot of work to pull it together, but in a lot of ways the community feels like a treat for the artist because they're also getting to be in this immersive experience," said Miller. "It can be a really joyful and fulling experience for the artists as well."
After the learning day is done, Young, Miller and company hope growth will continue in freer fashion with evening talks on cultural history, dances, concerts and jam sessions where their desired sense of community and self-expression might truly sink in.
"Both Seth and I went through these [kinds of] programs as young people, so we know first-hand the life-changing effect of being in this immersive arts environment," Miller said. "You're gaining cultural context, a group of peers to make this art with. It's really transformative ... When you're around people with whom the music and art clicks in the same way as you, it's really inspiring."
For some students, their week in Elkins might represent a rare opportunity to discover or build on an artistic passion.
Currently, West Virginia schools are not required to offer arts programs, nor are the arts considered a core subject area, making creative programs an easy cut option for budget-strapped schools.
To that end, Young, who is a world-touring musician and a longtime teacher, said he considers his part in helping shepherd the Augusta Academy a calling.
"To be able to facilitate a network or a community of artists, a community of learners, is one of the most fulfilling jobs I've ever had," Young said. "I feel like calling it a job is even demeaning it a little bit.
"When you see that student empowered to express themselves creatively, I don't know if there's any more fulfilling feeling in the world. If there is, I haven't found it yet."
Attendance will be free for one student from each county. Those select students will each receive a $5,000 annual scholarship to Davis & Elkins college. Applications for the program are being accepted until April 15. To apply, visit www.augustaartsandculture.org.