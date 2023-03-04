Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Even the faintest of fledgling artistic strokes might flourish more boldly this summer in Elkins.

In its inaugural year, the immersive and live-in Augusta Academy program is seeking one rising upper classman from each of West Virginia's 55 counties to commune free of charge with their peers while learning traditional art forms of their choosing in music, dance, visual arts and cooking from accomplished teachers hailing from across the globe.

Stories you might like

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

Tags

Recommended for you