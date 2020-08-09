HUNTINGTON — Despite COVID-19 fears, the Thundering Herd’s marching and concert bands will still be playing this semester, with an adapted program ready to fight the virus.
The Instrumental Ensemble Fall 2020 COVID-19 Response Plan, having been several months in the making, was first revealed July 13 and is currently the roadmap for Marshall University’s orchestral programs. The Response Plan was formed off the collaborative efforts of several musical organizations, who wanted to learn more about how the virus could spread in band environments.
“Believe it or not, even in 2020, we don’t know much about how instruments work with air, and how viruses could be transmitted through them,” said Adam F. Dalton, director of bands and associate professor of music at Marshall University.
This study, conducted primarily at the University of Colorado and the University of Maryland, looked at how much air is emitted by instruments in play, and whether or not it would be safe to play during the pandemic. After a month and a half of intensive testing, it was determined that, with distancing measures and other restrictions, the spread of the virus could be effectively minimized.
The current plan details several changes to recruiting, daily practice and even performances. In order to minimize contact between individuals, band rehearsals are only a maximum of 30 minutes long, with a 30-minute break between rehearsals on the same day, while orchestral rehearsals are permitted to be only 45 minutes long.
Large ensembles have been organized into smaller chamber groups, which will be handed schedules so that students may effectively manage their time spent in class. All chairs within each room are spaced 6 feet apart and are taken down by a gloved student before and after each rehearsal.
Extensive cleaning of chairs, rehearsal environments and personal instruments are also in effect. Students are required to wear a face mask or covering of some kind, and can not speak unless it is currently being worn.
Anticipating the chaotic nature of schedule revisions currently happening at Marshall University and other colleges across the nation, four different modules have been prepared for the instruction of band material, including face-to-face instruction, a hybrid model of face-to-face and online instruction, a transitional model from either face-to-face or hybrid to a completely online model and a solely online model.
One of the largest changes that affect those outside of the bands is how Marshall will conduct its performances for the fall 2020 semester. While live concerts will occur, there will be no audience. Instead, the concerts will be live-streamed by multiple cameras and viewed on Marshall.edu/Music and the various social media platforms used by the bands.
Though these changes can appear drastic and bothersome to many, the instructors of Marshall’s bands are confident in their abilities and those of their students.
“If you think about it, we’re just returning to our roots,” said Chris Schletter, director of athletic bands at Marshall University. “In the past couple centuries, practices and rehearsals with groups, especially amongst woodwind instruments, were always done in smaller numbers.
“The methods might be a little different, but we’re essentially just doing what we’ve done for eons. I view this as a great chance for us to continue learning, and for everyone involved to develop their improvisation skills.”
Schletter cancelled the Marching Thunder’s band camp for 2020 in order to protect the health and safety of students and faculty. While it wasn’t an easy decision to make, he said it still had to be done.
University officials said they currently are in the early planning stages for alternative styles of performances during the pregame and half time of football games, which will be safe for the audience while still delivering game spirit.
Both Schletter and Dalton firmly believed that, even should a resurgence in COVID-19 cases occur within the next few months, their bands will continue to play under the planned structure. It was Dalton’s firm belief that music was important, both to players and listeners, during times of crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve always said that music is all of our lives, and every part of our lives,” said Dalton. “It’s a huge part of who we are as a society, and what’s been especially devastating to me has been the loss of all of the amazing performances we had planned over the summer. When we get back to a sense of normalcy, whatever and whenever that is, the arts are going to play a major role in helping us maintain it.”