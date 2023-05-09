Belle Elementary counselor Chelena McCoy has alleged disciplinary and demeriting actions were taken against her in response to her intention to act as a whistle-blower amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.
McCoy, Belle's counselor for 11 years, makes the claim in a lawsuit recently filed against the Kanawha County Board of Education and Superintendent Tom Williams in U.S. District Court.
During the 2020-2021 school year, McCoy alerted media to what she alleges was Kanawha County Schools and Belle Elementary's strategy to withhold information from parents about alternative state testing options that didn't require students to come into the school, unless those parents directly asked about them.
McCoy expressed specific concern about lack of proactive communication with families of the school's 30 students who opted for online learning that year.
In February 2021, guidance from the U.S. Department of Education advised schools to provide information on remote, shortened or delayed testing options for such annually administered standardized tests as the West Virginia General Summative Assessment.
“Some schools and school districts may face circumstances in which they are not able to safely administer statewide summative assessments this spring using their standard practices," the guidance read.
"Certainly, we do not believe that if there are places where students are unable to attend school safely in person because of the pandemic that they should be brought into school buildings for the sole purpose of taking a test. We emphasize the importance of flexibility in the administration of statewide assessments."
The guidance included encouraging districts to offer remote administration "where feasible."
The same guidance invited state departments of education to apply for temporary statewide waivers of accountability measures, including the 95% testing participation rate requirement for individual schools.
The West Virginia Department of Education applied for that waiver on March 3 and was granted it on April 7. The guidance stipulated state departments allow for a public comment period on the waiver process.
According to the complaint, in mid-March, counselors countywide were allegedly instructed by Kanawha County Schools officials to circulate an outdated letter from the state Department of Education, dated February 2021, to parents.
In a Q&A section, the letter stated testing was required, it would only occur at schools or approved off-site locations, no remote testing would occur, no student could opt out and that the state department was aware of no legal right to such an action. The letter encouraged parents to "talk with their school" to determine the best solution for taking the test.
McCoy alleges the information was misleading and that after the state Department of Education received its statewide waiver of accountability, no follow-up information related to school-level requirements being waived or the presence of alternative options was distributed to Belle families or area school test coordinators by the county department prior to her whistle-blowing activities.
McCoy also alleges Belle Elementary Principal Danielle Burke, and Kanawha County Schools Director of Counseling and Testing Jon Duffy deliberately withheld alternative testing option information from parents, unless they specifically called to ask about them.
McCoy alleges both Burke and Duffy were fearful of setting precedent for reduced testing participation that year and into the future, when the temporarily waived school-level participation requirement would be reinstated.
After allegedly being denied the opportunity to release the guidance information on Schoology, McCoy says she went to the media on fears other districts also might not be proactive in their communication.
Both McCoy and Duffy are quoted in an April 2020 WCHS news article released days ahead of testing. In it, Duffy states there are no consequences for not taking the test, alternative options are available, and that the school had made preparations to test students in small groups or individualized settings.
On the day the article was released, McCoy alleges Burke recirculated the letter it sent to parents in mid-March.
On April 27, McCoy was reprimanded for "providing inaccurate information to the media."
In a reprimand letter to McCoy, Williams states:
"You were told prior to talking to the news that we would accommodate requests for not testing in large quantities but that we were not going to broadly announce to parents and students that they did not need to test or testing is optional," Williams said. "Testing, per the West Virginia Department of Education, should not be perceived as optional, although parents are not penalized for refusing to test."
The addition to her personnel file was brought to the attention of the state Department of Education and various professional and licensing organizations.
In the time since, McCoy alleges Burke has mandated counseling sessions for students in numbers "that greatly exceed what is appropriate for school counselors" under state and national guidelines.
McCoy further alleges that her pay was reduced by $1,000 via exclusion from the school's Cultural Diversity Collaborative team she had participated in for several years and that her requests to continue participation were ignored, leading to her being the only non-returning member. The next year, new members were added ahead of her without response.
During the 2021-2022 school year, McCoy alleges Burke stripped McCoy of a testing coordinator role she'd served in for nine years as well as her lead coordinator role in Belle's Elementary Christmas assistance program, in which she'd served for 11 years.
McCoy lastly alleged her office was moved out of the main school office suite to a far end of the building.
Williams declined to comment on the lawsuit and calls made to Burke and Duffy were not returned by press time.
"As per KCS process, staff do not comment on ongoing litigation," read a statement from Kanawha County Schools. "We disagree with Ms. McCoy’s claims. This has been assigned to counsel and we’ll address this complaint with facts through the litigation process."
On Friday, Williams and the board's legal team moved to dismiss claims against them on grounds that McCoy failed to state a claim that she had engaged in any protected whistleblowing activity, primarily alleging McCoy knew the information she brought to the media was incorrect.
