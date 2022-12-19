Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A staff member at Opequon Elementary School, in Martinsburg, has been charged with assault and battery of a disabled child, according to a statement issued Friday by Berkeley County Superintendent of Schools Ronald Stephens.

The incident, which occurred Dec. 5 between a staff member and a student, was reported to administrators by another staff member, according to a statement released to the school community.

Roger Adkins covers politics.

