Bill could make WV education officials report on, plan to address an often overlooked issue: school discipline racial disparities

For years, the Rev. Matthew Watts has tried to bring attention to the fact that black students in West Virginia are being suspended from public schools at far higher rates than white students.
A solution to reducing the disparity — and reducing exclusionary discipline for all races — may finally be getting some traction with a bill that may survive this year’s regular legislative session, which ends the night of March 7.
Watts, a community activist on Charleston’s West Side, said low-income white students also suffer from out-of-school suspensions. He told lawmakers earlier this session that African Americans are like the canary in the coal mine — their pain warning of something that doesn’t just affect them.
“Wherever there’s a pathology, it will manifest itself in the group that has the least social immune system, the lowest ability to fend off that situation,” said Watts, who is black. “But the pathology is everywhere. It’s not just isolated there, it’s just more pronounced there.”
He said he doesn’t believe malice by administrators is behind the racial disparity issue, but perhaps implicit bias instead.
Out-of-school suspensions and expulsions of black and low-income white children may be the biggest contributor, Watts said, to kids eventually going into juvenile justice and prison.
Senate Bill 723 would require the West Virginia Department of Education to study school discipline statewide, develop a program to address the study’s findings and report back to lawmakers every two years on the discipline data and the progress made.
It doesn’t specifically mention race, but Watts said he thinks that will have to be part of the department’s study.
Christy Day, a state education department communications coordinator, wrote in an email that “several stakeholders have requested that the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) provide data on the topic of discipline racial disparities.”
“WVDE has fulfilled those requests and has also presented the data at public meetings upon request,” Day wrote. “The WVDE has also convened a meeting with several counties and presented information on racial disparities and best practices to address discipline issues at the school level.”
Even though the bill hasn’t passed yet, she wrote that the department “is collaborating with organizations and counties to develop a comprehensive, research-based approach to address this issue.”
It’s a national issue. In the 2015-16 school year, according to the U.S. Education Department, black male students represented 8 percent of public kindergarten through 12th-grade students nationwide, but they made up 25 percent of students who received at least one out-of-school suspension.
Black girls represented a further 8 percent of all students nationally but made up 14 percent of students who received out-of-school suspensions.
Roughly 19,100 West Virginia public prek-12 students received at least one out-of-school suspension in the 2013-14 school year, according to a report the state Department of Education released in 2015.
White students made up about 90 percent of all West Virginia public schoolers that school year. Similarly, they made up about 90 percent of those 19,100 suspended kids.
Only about 5 percent of the state’s public schoolers were black — yet they represented 10 percent of those 19,100 kids.
“They also were at 2.5 times higher risk for multiple in-school suspensions, and at 3.0 greater risk for multiple out-of-school suspensions,” the West Virginia report said. “Additionally, these students were 1.5 times more likely to experience expulsion-related consequences.”
A University of Pennsylvania study, also released in 2015, found the same thing in an even earlier school year: African Americans in West Virginia were doubly represented among kids with out-of-school suspensions compared to their representation among kids overall.
National research has shown that black students are more likely to be disciplined for more subjective offenses — like disrespect, excessive noise and loitering — than white students, who were more likely to be suspended for things like smoking and vandalism.
Since the University of Pennsylvania report’s release in 2015, Watts said he vainly tried to get the previous two state schools superintendents to focus on the issue.
Last year, the state Board of Education approved a policy change that allows schools to escape the new state accountability system’s penalization for schools that give a lot of students out-of-school suspensions.
Also last year, Watts vainly petitioned Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, to push legislation — either as part of the controversial education omnibus or in a separate bill — to force education officials to create a plan.
But this year, Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, filed Senate Bill 723.
Earlier this week, Carmichael, Rucker and every senator but the absent Kenny Mann voted to pass the bill. If the House of Delegates also passes it before this year’s session ends, it’ll head to Republican Gov. Jim Justice for his signature or veto.
The House Education Committee hasn’t yet put the bill on its agenda. But Watts earlier addressed that committee about the issue at the invitation of its chairman, Joe Ellington, R-Mercer.
While Watts said he wanted a more substantial bill with more specifics, he praised lawmakers’ attention to the issue. While he doesn’t think the bill needs to be amended, he did criticize the fact that the first report isn’t due until 2022.
Sarah Stewart, the state education department’s chief liaison to lawmakers, told senators that “I think the 2022 date is to allow time to implement that plan and then see if that’s working incrementally ... I know that we are actively working on a statewide plan in this area.”
Watts said he believes “that some of the superintendents in some of the schools have taken some steps, and we need to know what those steps are and who has seen a reduction in suspensions and expulsions since that time — and we don’t think it takes two years to do that.”