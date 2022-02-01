An advancing bill would exempt members of the West Virginia National Guard and other military branches from an already small community service requirement for the state's tuition-free community college program.
Even before West Virginia's tuition-free program began in 2019, community college was already free for many students — if they or their families filled out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
West Virginia Invests, the state's program, generally requires students or their parents or guardians to complete that form, often called the FAFSA. Completion shows how much federal Pell Grant money and other free aid students qualify for.
Then, if the cost of tuition and fees still exceeds those awards, the state program fills the gap.
“WV Invests is as much a PR campaign as it is anything else,” state Higher Education Chancellor Sarah Tucker said last week.
But the state placed some restrictions and requirements on this gap-filling money. For instance, students can't already have a college degree. And they must complete at least two hours of community service per academic term.
On Tuesday, the House of Delegates passed House Bill 4360, 89-0 with 11 members absent. If the Senate also passes it, it would exempt members of the U.S. armed forces or West Virginia National Guard from the community service mandate.
You can apply to the West Virginia Invests program at wvinvests.org and students can also fill out and submit the FAFSA at fafsa.gov