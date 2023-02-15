A bill that moved through the House Education committee on Wednesday proposes expanding eligibility for the HOPE Scholarship to students already attending private and home schools.
The HOPE Scholarship in its current form is an education savings account program that enables guardians to utilize 100% of the state portion of their student's per pupil education funding, $4,600 in the 2020-2021 school year, to participate in alternative schools such as private schools, home schools and a myriad of other academic programs.
Students who begin receiving the HOPE scholarship become ineligible to attend public school full-time and, currently, students already attending private school or home school are not eligible to apply.
If passed, House Bill 2619 would remove the latter requirement by striking language that says a student who is not an incoming kindergarten must either be enrolled in public school for 45 calendar days of a semester at time of their application or have attended on a full-time basis for a full academic year prior to their application to become eligible.
Under the bill, eligibility would be extended to all elementary and secondary school aged students who are residents of West Virginia.
Deputy Treasurer of Savings Programs Amy Willard estimated that less than 1% of current scholarship recipients had enrolled in a public school solely to become eligible for the scholarship under current stipulations.
"There are some that might be doing that now," clarified Willard. "I know that some of the non-public schools have encouraged their families, now that [public school] virtual programs are more of an option, and they're self paced and you can do them in the evening, we have some kids that are going to private school all day and doing a public virtual option in the evening. We do kind of expect more of those to come in over the next couple weeks"
As of June 2022, 3,146 students had been approved to receive funds through the program, but in July 2022, an injunction was filed via Kanawha County Circuit Court alleging the program to be unconstitutional for its diverting of public funds. That injunction was lifted by the state Supreme Court in October.
According to State Treasurer's Office General Counsel Sarah Canterbury, to date, about 2,079 accounts have been awarded funds including 1,361 accounts whose funds have been claimed by a private school. The remainder are comprised of home school situations and unclaimed accounts.
According to the West Virginia Department of Education, there are 33,981 non-public school students in the state, including 11,753 private school students and 22,228 home schooled students. There are currently 117 HOPE scholarship registered private schools eligible to receive West Virginia students in the state and surrounding areas just outside of state lines.
Non-profit educational choice advocacy group EdChoice estimates 93% of West Virginia students are already eligible for funds under current code.
$23 million was appropriated in the current budget for the HOPE Scholarship, with $12.9 million expended so far, according to Canterbury.
The bill was non-unanimously recommended to the House Committee on Finance, then the House floor.
HB 2619 was introduced by Delegate Adam Burkhammer, R-Lewis; Geoff Foster, R-Putnam; Kathie Hess Crouse, R-Putnam; Jonathan Pinson, R-Mason; Geno Chiarelli, R-Monongalia; Amy Summers, R-Taylor; Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson; Laura Kimble, R-Harrison; Eric Brooks, R-Raleigh and Bill Ridenour, R-Jefferson.