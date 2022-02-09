The West Virginia Senate could pass Thursday a bill that may give every four-year public college exclusive rights to start offering new degrees on their campuses, as long as the upcoming college funding formula incentivizes those degrees.
This new freedom would be granted through Senate Bill 550, which would also add and alter provisions about the planned formula.
Normally, the state's smaller colleges have to get approval from the higher education oversight agencies — the Higher Education Policy Commission for four-year schools and the Community and Technical College System for community colleges — to offer new programs.
This regulation can prevent duplication of offerings among two publicly funded colleges that are relatively close to each other.
The state's larger colleges are generally already exempt from this academic program approval process. So are the non-degree occupational programs or certificates that community colleges can offer; their associate's degrees are not exempt.
Last week, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, introduced in his committee a version of the bill that would have freed the smaller colleges from even further oversight.
Tarr noted the coming funding formula would award colleges money based on certain outcomes. The bill says these outcomes would include, among other things, academic and workforce certificates awarded and a "premium multiplier to prioritized workforce needs of West Virginia."
Referencing the already exempt schools, Tarr asked "Would they potentially have an advantage from being able to do anything they needed to, to get an improved piece of that overall appropriation that would go to higher ed, as opposed to somebody who would be regulated?"
"I do not believe so," replied Higher Education Chancellor Sarah Tucker, who was answering Tarr's questions in the committee meeting. "I don't know the last time that the [oversight agencies] denied an institution the ability to start a baccalaureate program on their own campus."
But Tucker raised concern about the loss of oversight over other college actions.
Tarr eventually introduced the scaled-down current version of the bill, which only provides the program approval exemptions. He didn't return requests for comment this week.
Tucker hasn't spoken out against the current version.
SB 550, up for a final Senate vote plus possible amendments Thursday, stipulates that this new freedom would only be granted to schools whose state appropriations equal less than 40% of their operating expenses for three years in a row.
According to calculations the higher education oversight agencies provided, that currently means every public four-year college and two community and technical colleges. Those are BridgeValley, which has campuses in South Charleston and Montgomery, and Blue Ridge, in the Eastern Panhandle.
But the bill doesn't specify whether the three-consecutive-year count means the past three fiscal years, or only years starting after the legislation passes.
Looking just at last fiscal year, state appropriations compared to operating expenses ranged from about 18% for the West Virginia University System to 50% for West Virginia Northern Community College.
WVU, Marshall, Fairmont and Shepherd universities and the freestanding West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine are already generally exempt from the program approval process, through other parts of state law.
The public colleges that aren't already exempt and had under the 40% state funding rate for each of the last three fiscal years are:
- Bluefield State College (29% in fiscal year 2021),
- Blue Ridge (35%),
- BridgeValley (35%),
- Concord University (28%),
- Glenville State College (28%),
- West Liberty University (21%), and
- West Virginia State University (30%).
The higher education oversight agencies' regulatory authority has been chipped away by the Legislature over the years.
SB 550 never went through the Senate Education Committee before reaching the Senate floor. The House has been advancing its own funding formula legislation, House Bill 4008.