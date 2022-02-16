In 2016, the West Virginia Legislature and the previous governor gutted home-school regulations in a way that made some provisions nonsensical.
Now, the state Senate is advancing legislation that could clean that up — but would do so by even further reducing oversight.
Senate Bill 541 would only require a parent to submit results from a test or a work portfolio for their home-schooled child for the child’s first year of home-schooling, if the test score or portfolio shows “adequate academic progress.”
The bill’s new language doesn’t define what that phrase means. Neither does the existing article of state code that the bill would amend. It may be defined elsewhere.
The test results or work portfolio would be submitted to their local county schools superintendent.
The bill would retain the superintendent’s ability under current law to, after “a showing of probable cause,” seek a court order banning the child from being home-schooled. The court can grant this order if there is “clear and convincing evidence” the child will suffer educational neglect, “or that there are other compelling reasons.”
This possible one-time submission would be a decrease from the currently required submissions at grades 3, 5, 8 and 11. This bill would not affect families receiving public money for home-schooling through the upcoming non-public school vouchers program — they still have to report annually.
The current, four-time assessment submission requirement for non-voucher home-schoolers is already a far cry from the annual assessment reporting that state law used to require of all home-schoolers. On Tuesday, some Senate Education Committee members expressed concern that further reducing the required submissions would further reduce county superintendents’ chances to spot issues.
“Is it more likely that some of those kids will fall through the cracks?” asked Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, who said he ended up supporting the bill.
Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, stressed that he thinks most home-school families do a great job. But he noted how seemingly unburdensome the current requirements already are.
“What is that, a stamp and dropping them off at the county board?” Romano asked.
“I just can’t agree that we can close our eyes to our children for 12 years, and count on them to get an education,” he said.
Senate Education Chairwoman Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson and a home-school parent, advocated for the bill. She said the current requirements mean “I could lose my ability to home-school if that person who’s doing the review [of the portfolio] doesn’t think it’s a good enough job.”
The committee advanced the bill on a voice vote. It could pass the Senate this week before heading to the House of Delegates.
In 2016, the Legislature and Democratic Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin passed House Bill 4175.
It ditched annual assessment reporting for home-schoolers, allowed parents to administer their children’s tests and lowered the scores home-schoolers must earn to achieve what’s called “acceptable progress” under the current law.
For home-school families who choose to submit portfolios of their children’s work instead of test results, the bill still required teachers to review the portfolios. But it nixed the mandate that reviewers submit their teacher certification numbers.
The bill created issues regarding newly requiring test results or portfolio submissions at certain grade levels, rather than annually.
For one, it specifically removed the requirement that home-schooling parents actually tell their local county school system what grade their child is in. Also, grade levels can be a fuzzy concept anyway in home-schooling.
Only six lawmakers in the 34-member Senate voted against that bill. Only four members in the 100-member House did.
Republican supermajorities, rather than the mere majorities 2016, now control both legislative chambers.