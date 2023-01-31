Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Senate Education Committee on Tuesday advanced a bill that would provide state funds for CPR instruction in high schools.

Senate Bill 469 would create a fund to cover costs of CPR instruction first mandated be taught in West Virginia high schools in 2016. The fund would be annually appropriated upon request of the Department of Education, based on level of need communicated by county boards.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

