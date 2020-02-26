Bills to shorten school day, deregulate colleges, promote Bible classes and increase home-school public sports access move forward

The dust has settled from Crossover Day, the deadline by which bills generally must pass at least one chamber of the West Virginia Legislature to survive the annual regular session.
While this year’s legislative session is a far cry from the education-dominated past two years, which included back-to-back statewide public school worker strikes, significant education bills have been introduced.
Crossover Day on Wednesday seemed to kill most of these. But here are several that recently passed either the full House of Delegates or the full Senate — and could pass the whole Legislature by the March 7 end of the session:
Senate Bill 661
The Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed this, which would no longer guarantee a minimum number of instructional minutes per school day.
Instead, an average of five hours per school day would be required.
That’s 300 minutes per day, which is the existing minimum required for early childhood education, 15 minutes less than the minimum for elementary school, 30 minutes less than the minimum for middle school and 45 minutes less than the minimum for high school.
The changes would allow for some days to have practically zero instructional time, as long as the average of five hours daily over the school year is maintained.
Existing law provides some exemptions to the minimum length of the school day but doesn’t go this far.
This bill’s provisions were part of a version of the lengthy, controversial omnibus education bill last year, but this was cut out before the omnibus passed.
Senate Bill 760
The Senate voted 28-5 Tuesday to pass this, which would allow more four-year public colleges to escape state oversight of their spending on things such as new buildings and possibly duplicative new academic programs.
Each college and university has its own board of governors, whose members are mostly appointed by the governor. The separate West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, an agency with its own governor-appointed board, is supposed to oversee higher education from a statewide perspective.
The bill would offer two paths for colleges to become exempt from having to get HEPC approval for spending on those significant items.
The first path would be meeting at least three of these five criteria:
- A six-year graduation rate of at least 45% on average over three years;
- A retention rate, meaning the proportion of full-time freshmen who return for a second academic year, of at least 60% on average over three years;
- Not having an enrollment decrease of more than 5%, not including high-schoolers taking college classes, over three years;
At least 50 days cash reserved for operation on average over the past three years; or;
- A Composite Financial Index of not less than one, as determined by audits.
The other path would be convincing the commission that “special circumstances” exist. The bill doesn’t define what those might be.
Fairmont State University has been supporting this bill. Tuesday was the university’s designated day at the Capitol, so the school’s students, Falcon mascot and president were there on the day the Senate took the passage vote.
West Virginia University, Marshall University and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine were exempted from this oversight in 2017, through House Bill 2815.
House Bill 4780
The House voted 73-26 Tuesday to pass this, which says county school systems may offer Bible classes in their high schools.
The optional courses could possibly count as one of the four social studies credits high-schoolers must have to graduate.
When senators discussed a Bible classes bill in 2018, state Department of Education General Counsel Heather Hutchens said counties already were allowed to offer those classes “if the course was voluntary and from a historical perspective only.”
Prominent spokespeople for Jewish and Muslim West Virginians have expressed concern that the bill could promote religious discrimination.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, said he is one of only two religious minorities in the House — he and Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, who also opposes the bill, are Jewish.
Hansen noted that West Virginia is less religiously diverse than most other states.
“We need to be particularly careful about passing bills that would make our kids who are from religious minorities feel unwelcome in the public schools,” Hansen said. “The public school systems are for all of us.”
Delegate Cody Thompson, D-Randolph and a social studies teacher, expressed doubt that a teacher could refuse to teach the class if they had a religious objection or felt ill-trained to teach it.
Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, agreed with Pushkin’s argument that there’s no way to separate the Bible from the theology surrounding it.
“But I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I think that helps our young people grow and examine why they believe what they believe,” Steele said. “I do not think any harm can come from examining these scriptures. They were sent to us to heal us. They were sent to us to be a beacon of light and a beacon of hope. They were sent to us to show us what a good life led is, and they will save us from our destructions.”
Senate Bill 38
This Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed this bill, which previously was almost the same as the House’s Bible classes measure.
Senators amended it, though. It now says counties may offer “an elective social studies course on sacred texts or comparative world religions.”
House Bill 3127
The House voted 61-38 Monday to pass this, which would allow home-schooled students to participate in the public school sports and bands overseen by the state Secondary School Activities Commission, if they take one online public school course.
SSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan said home-schoolers can currently participate in the sports and band of the public school their address is zoned for, if they take four online courses and are vaccinated like public school students.
While the bill would lower that requirement to one online class, it would keep the vaccination requirement and require home-schoolers to submit their scores on tests of their choosing.