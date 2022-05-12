Bluefield State College can now change its name to Bluefield State University, the last four-year West Virginia public college to earn that title.
The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission's board, which oversees four-year schools, approved the change Thursday. Board members didn't discuss the issue Thursday, and none voted no.
Offering at least one type of master’s degree, getting a multi-state college accrediting entity to approve offering that degree, and reflecting that in a mission statement are three of the commission’s four criteria to be dubbed a university.
In December, the commission allowed Bluefield State to start offering master's in business administration, or MBA, degrees. Commission Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Randall Brumfield said that's Bluefield State's first graduate degree program.
The last requirement for university status is at least two-thirds of a school’s tenured and tenure-track faculty having a doctorate or other terminal degree. Bluefield State said its percentage just meets that, at 66%, according to Thursday's commission meeting agenda.
In December, the commission granted now-Glenville State University the title. In February, the governor and state legislators began using the new name in law.
Also Thursday, the commission approved the proposed pay package for West Virginia State University President Ericke Cage.
Atop state employee health insurance and other common benefits, Cage will receive a $255,000 annual base salary, $16,800 per year in stipends for personal or professional use of his car, and free housing in the on-campus President’s Residence.
His contract also says the university’s foundation can provide him tens of thousands of dollars in bonus pay — if the foundation so chooses — for meeting certain goals in enrollment, fundraising and financial stability.
Cage has effectively been leading the Institute school since July 30. The university's Board of Governors voted March 31 to name him president and later offered him this compensation package.
The university required the commission's approval for Cage's compensation because it’s among the handful of smaller public universities, including Bluefield State and Glenville State, that haven’t received exemption from commission oversight.
The commission also approved Thursday increasing Glenville State President Mark Manchin's annual base salary from $195,000 to $220,000. Thursday's meeting agenda said Glenville State's Board of Governors previously approved this increase.
Both the presidential pay approvals Thursday were voice votes with no dissent.