Bluefield State University's 9.4% tuition hike for undergraduate students from West Virginia means the Southern West Virginia school will charge more than Marshall University next academic year.
That's according to data from the state Higher Education Policy Commission.
The data shows Bluefield State's $8,840 annual tuition for in-state undergrads in 2022-23 will be the highest among West Virginia's public four-year schools, except for West Virginia University.
WVU is the only university that hasn't yet set tuition for its campuses for the upcoming year. It already charged $9,140 in Morgantown this past academic year.
Bluefield State officials didn't return requests for comment Friday.
The 9.4% increase comes at a time when other four-year universities are raising tuition anywhere from .6% at Marshall to 6.4% at Shepherd.
The Higher Education Policy Commission board could previously reject one-year tuition increases exceeding 5%. But Gov. Jim Justice signed a law in 2017, passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in the state Legislature, that meant the board could only reject increases exceeding 10% in any one year or exceeding 7% on average annually over a three-year period.
That meant board members were powerless to stop this increase at their Friday meeting.
“You said Bluefield was how much?” board member Christina Cameron asked Ed Magee, the Commission's vice chancellor for finance.
“Is there something going on there that we, that would cause ..." Cameron asked.
“They did not submit any additional information to us regarding their increase,” Magee replied.
Michael Farrell, another board member and a longtime defender of the Commission's value against repeated efforts to reduce its power, said “Bluefield State at 9.4% is completely different than what everybody else in the state is doing."
"I don’t understand it," he said. "I’m confident they must, but I’m concerned for the citizens and the students at Bluefield State and the burden this is going to place on them. We need to be vigilant in keeping down costs."
“Looking at inflation that’s going on now," said board member Diana Lewis Jackson, "I would hope each of our colleges and universities would actually look at ways to increase their scholarships or grants in some fashion to help everyone that wants to go."
It's unclear what Bluefield State's enrollment will be this fall. As of fall 2021, it was about 1,240 in for-credit classes, excluding high schoolers taking college courses. That was a 7% increase from the year before, breaking the trend of decline, but still 5.9% down from five years prior.
West Liberty University's 2022-23 price tag, at $8,720, will be just behind Bluefield State. Then comes Marshall, at $8,600.
The cheapest two universities for West Virginians will be West Virginia State, at $8,110, and Glenville State, at $8,040.
These are the base charges for all students, including fees required of all students. There are additional fees for those seeking certain degrees, and for things like housing and meal plans.
Financial aid, such as scholarships and federal Pell Grants for students from low-income families, can reduce or even erase a student’s actual bill.