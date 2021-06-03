West Virginia's state-level community college oversight and policy board rejected Thursday Bluefield State College's proposed expansion into Wheeling.
The Community and Technical College System's board rejected the expansion in a voice vote, with no dissent.
Bluefield State, located about 2 miles from West Virginia's southern border with Virginia, had proposed offering engineering associate's degrees 290 miles north, at the former Ohio Valley Medical Center building in the state's Northern Panhandle.
According to the agenda for Thursday's board meeting, the City of Wheeling owns the former medical center building.
Bluefield State's plan was opposed by three West Virginia colleges that already serve the area: Wheeling University, which is private; West Virginia Northern Community and Technical College, which is in Wheeling and is public; and West Liberty University, which is public and also in the Northern Panhandle.
In a document attached to Thursday's agenda, Bluefield State said surveys conducted by its marketing department "revealed an extremely high regional student demand" in the area.
But Corley Dennison, vice chancellor for academic affairs for the Community and Technical College System and its sister agency that oversees four-year colleges, cited other data Thursday indicating otherwise. No one from Bluefield State spoke up at the online-only meeting to answer questions or object.
Board member Bill Baker moved to table the issue until someone from Bluefield State could speak, but fellow board member Bob Brown suggested otherwise.
“I think even if someone were on the call from Bluefield, I can’t imagine they could have anything to say that would convince me based upon the information we’ve heard this morning and a lack of any hint of a need,” Brown said.
“We have schools that could offer these programs if, in fact, there was a need."
Brown added, “I would prefer just to vote this thing down and not table it, I don't think we should waste anymore time on it." Baker then withdrew his motion and the board voted down the expansion.
“It seems like this is more of a plan to help the City of Wheeling, which you know I don’t have an issue with," said Christina Cameron, who took over as chair of the board Thursday from Brown. "But to use educational resources that are at times in short demand, I don’t see it being the community colleges or the colleges of the state, their responsibility to prop some of the cities up at our expense."