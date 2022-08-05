Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia’s state schools superintendent has requested a transfer to become the next superintendent of the state’s Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, according to the agenda for the next state Board of Education meeting.

The state school board’s agenda, for 9 a.m. Wednesday in Charleston, also allows for the possible employment of a new state superintendent. Because the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are directly under the state board instead of a county board of education, the state board also gets to decide whether Burch can be the superintendent there.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

