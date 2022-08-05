West Virginia’s state schools superintendent has requested a transfer to become the next superintendent of the state’s Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, according to the agenda for the next state Board of Education meeting.
The state school board’s agenda, for 9 a.m. Wednesday in Charleston, also allows for the possible employment of a new state superintendent. Because the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are directly under the state board instead of a county board of education, the state board also gets to decide whether Burch can be the superintendent there.
The agenda was posted online Friday. The Gazette-Mail was unable to reach state Schools Superintendent Clayton Burch, who has held that position since February 2020.
The state Schools for the Deaf and the Blind superintendent role has long been vacant. The school has been operating with a “dean” leading the institution, which merged last school year into a single school, despite the plural name.
Paul Hardesty, whom state school board members chose as their president last week, declined to provide details early Friday evening, saying it’s “a pending personnel issue.” He declined to say when Burch made this request or why Burch said he was making the request.
Hardesty did say neither he nor any board member had asked Burch to leave his current role.
“Not one ounce of truth in that,” Hardesty said.
Burch has family near Romney, where the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind is located.
Burch has been routinely visiting the institution as part of the state’s ongoing intervention to solve issues there. In June, he said the investigation that led to that intervention was sparked by what he called “child abuse” there, but other top education officials didn’t use that term.
He currently makes about $230,000. Before becoming superintendent, he had been the deputy superintendent and the state Department of Education’s chief academic officer. He also served interim stints as the head of the Department of Commerce and the since-disbanded Department of Education and the Arts.
The possible naming of a new state superintendent comes as the state board, in November, faces the possibility that voters could pass a state constitutional amendment allowing the Legislature to amend and reject state board policies. Those policies control many aspects of prekindergarten-12th grade public education, including what students are taught in social studies and science.
The state board meets on the sixth floor of Building 6 in the state Capitol complex.