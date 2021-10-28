hot Brad Smith named Marshall University's 38th president HD Media Oct 28, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Marshall University presidential candidate Brad Smith speaks during a community session on Oct. 12, 2021, at the Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex in Huntington. Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUNTINGTON -- The Marshall University Board of Governors has named Brad Smith the 38th president of the university.The vote for Smith was unanimous.He will be formally introduced to the community during a 2 p.m. news conference today.Earlier Thursday ahead of the Board of Governor's meeting, current Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert announced he will be stepping down from his position earlier than expected.In April, Gilbert said he would not seek a contract extension, instead stepping down as president at the end of his contract in July 2022.However, Gilbert said Thursday morning he reached an agreement to terminate his presidency sometime in December and instead fill another role at the university to ensure a smooth transition.This is a developing story and will be updated Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesSources: Marshall's move to Sun Belt 'imminent'Most construction on Clendenin elementary school paused after substance found in soilUnderground mine safety test center near Snowshoe gets green lightDirector of Charleston's CARE Office steps downGazette-Mail editorial: When did expert advice become a bad thing?With record visitation, Dolly Sods approaches gridlockMetallurgical coal mine reopening in Mingo CountyChuck Landon: Dietitian making healthy difference for MUBen Fields: Losing our ability to tell right from wrong (Opinion)Grand jury hands up 61 indictments Upcoming Events See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 28, 2021 Daily Mail WV West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right Lawlessness abounded in WV border counties over slavery Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts