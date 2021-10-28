The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall University presidential candidate Brad Smith speaks during a community session on Oct. 12, 2021, at the Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON -- The Marshall University Board of Governors has named Brad Smith the 38th president of the university.

The vote for Smith was unanimous.

He will be formally introduced to the community during a 2 p.m. news conference today.

Earlier Thursday ahead of the Board of Governor's meeting, current Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert announced he will be stepping down from his position earlier than expected.

In April, Gilbert said he would not seek a contract extension, instead stepping down as president at the end of his contract in July 2022.

However, Gilbert said Thursday morning he reached an agreement to terminate his presidency sometime in December and instead fill another role at the university to ensure a smooth transition.

This is a developing story and will be updated

