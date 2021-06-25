The BridgeValley Board of Governors voted Friday, with no dissent, to fire President Eunice Bellinger, after a roughly 21/2 hour closed session.
There was no dissent in the voice vote to fire her “for cause,” though the board didn’t say what the cause was. Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia Inc. President Srini Matam was the only one of the 11 board members absent.
In two more voice votes with no dissent, the board named Casey Sacks, vice chancellor of the state Community and Technical College System, as the new interim president, and named Suzette Breeden the new vice president of academic affairs, replacing Pete Soscia, whom Bellinger previously asked to resign from that role.
Bellinger was escorted out of a campus building by a police officer before the closed session ended.
Around 2:05 p.m., a board member asked her to come into the closed session room, which she had been excluded from for over two hours at that point.
She emerged about 15 minutes later, saying she was no longer president. She said the reason the board gave was because “I was living in a house that they do not feel the board had appropriately approved of.”
She said this is her Montgomery home that she previously rented from another entity before it reverted to West Virginia University. WVU, whose Institute of Technology was in Montgomery before it moved to Beckley, transferred the properties to BridgeValley for $1, she said.
“They were just looking for some reason to get rid of me,” Bellinger said. She said she didn’t know what the real reason was.