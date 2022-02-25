A college is surveying interest in a Kanawha County charter school or program where students could earn a nursing college degree by the time they graduate high school.
That's according to BridgeValley Community and Technical College President Casey Sacks, who said the survey for parents closes Feb. 28. The results will determine whether BridgeValley progresses, she said.
West Virginia's charter school laws allow for opening full new charter schools or charter programs within existing public schools.
Sacks said she doesn't yet know which path BridgeValley will pursue. It must apply to one of two possible authorizers to approve its charter: the state Professional Charter School Board, though its approval power is in legal limbo, or the Kanawha Board of Education, which oversees the county school system.
“We haven't talked to the school district to find out if they would be interested in chartering us, which I would be completely open to,” Sacks said.
The plan, she said, is for the charter high schoolers to take only BridgeValley college classes from BridgeValley faculty on BridgeValley's South Charleston campus.
She stressed that families would need to understand the trade-offs of this program. The charter wouldn't have a football team, prom or other high school staples.
The state requires 22 credits to graduate high school, and Kanawha requires 24. Sixty college credits are required to earn an associate's degree.
Even with the planned simultaneous awarding of high school and college credit when students pass courses in this program, Sacks said “it would be hard, it would be a really academically challenging program."
“We're only thinking about 30 kids, so it's not like it's going to be a huge experience," she said. "It's pretty boutique."
The charter laws allow charters freedom from many of the state's public school regulations — even though charters receive almost the same amount of per-pupil state funding as county school systems get for every student they enroll.
Charter proponents stress that this freedom allows greater creativity, though a big part of that freedom comes from the ability to ignore the K-12 public school personnel rights that workers and their unions fought for.
One freedom the charter laws don't allow: Charters can't deny students entry based on test scores or other academic criteria.
“We can be open access and a student could complete their high school diploma," Sacks said, "but the part that becomes challenging is how we split students up if they can't complete the coursework to complete their RN."
To become a registered nurse, or RN, one must earn an associate's degree or bachelor's degree in nursing approved by the state Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses, or a comparable board in another state, and then pass a national exam called the NCLEX-RN. That's according to Dr. Sue Painter, executive director of the West Virginia board.
Sacks said if a student isn't doing well enough to earn the associate's in nursing, they would start taking different classes their junior and senior years to still earn an associate's in health sciences.
That wouldn't allow them to take the NCLEX-RN and become an RN. But Sacks said it would let them become a licensed professional nurse, or LPN, begin working in nursing and other related roles and perhaps return to college later to become an RN or take a different educational path.
The earliest the charter could open is fall of 2023, Sacks said.