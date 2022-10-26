BridgeValley Community and Technical College has offers from two buyers who want to purchase Ratliff Hall, in Montgomery.
A woman offering $200,000 said she wants to lease that former West Virginia University Institute of Technology dormitory building to multiple tenants. A man offering $255,000 said he wants to make it a shelter for abused women and children, and possibly also housing for people with disabilities.
BridgeValley President Casey Sacks said there was a third offer of $50,000, but state law forbids selling for that price because it’s less than the average of the building’s two appraisals: $170,000 and $0.
The college’s Board of Governors plans to meet at 9 a.m. Nov. 2 to discuss a likely sale of the building.
Neither Sacks nor real estate listing agent Duke Jordan said they knew the potential buyers’ intended uses for the building Wednesday morning, when the board also met to discuss possibly selling it.
After the meeting, Sacks told the Gazette-Mail she thought intended uses were something Jordan was going to cover. Jordan told the newspaper that, because he was both the listing agent advertising the property and is representing one of the possible buyers, he told the agent representing the other interested buyer to send their offer straight to Sacks and BridgeValley attorneys.
“You never want people to think you’re swaying it one way or the other,” Jordan said.
Board Chairman Mark Blankenship and fellow board member Larry Pack Jr. asked what the potential buyers’ intended uses are. Someone else asked about the potential buyers’ financial strengths to support the community long-term.
During the online meeting, Jordan called the $255,000 potential buyer — David Allen, president of Carolina Co. — to ask him. Allen also is Jordan’s client.
“I’m actually in the hotel business,” Allen told the board. “And I thought that would be a great place for a shelter.”
He said, “I have the skillset and all of that behind me to operate a hotel and I thought, well, a shelter is not much different than a hotel and that would be a good use for that. Obviously, you know, there’s things that I’d have to, um, become more familiar with.”
Neither the board nor Sacks had questions for Allen, and he got off the phone.
Allen told the Gazette-Mail after the meeting that he intended the shelter to be for abuse victims, homeless people and others in crises.
However, he later called the newspaper back and said he was taken off-guard by the call and was reverting to his previous idea of a shelter for abused women and their children and abused children, not homeless men. He also said the building, which has an elevator, could house people with disabilities.
Jordan said he wasn’t able to get the potential $200,000 buyer, Sarah Morgan, on the phone. Charleston-based Realtor Christina Di Filippo, who represents Morgan, forwarded the Gazette-Mail a message from Morgan saying she “would be thrilled” to lease a portion of the building back to BridgeValley or the Montgomery section of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy, a pseudo-military high school, for use as a dorm.
Morgan also mentioned potential tenants such as an art studio and an antiques/collectibles mall, plus offering event rental space, self-storage and housing for people with “significant physical disabilities.”
“I would greatly appreciate the support and proposals from the community about how to make this vision a reality,” the message said. “The options for the community and in the building ... are only as limited as our ability to collaborate, and all of my proposals are subject to approval by the local zoning commission.”
Sometime after Allen’s comments, Blankenship, the board president, said “I think that intention is part of the dialogue here.”
“Money’s not everything, right? So I want to do what’s right for Montgomery and, you know, I mean BridgeValley is still going to be a neighbor of the new owner, so what’s right for BridgeValley,” he said. BridgeValley still has a campus in the city.
Board member Barry Holstein then said, “We will be retaining a footprint in that area, and so, you know, we want good neighbors” and want “Montgomery to be pleased with how we have stewarded the property that we have.”
Jordan then said, “Do you really want a shelter right there?”
“It would be like Charleston having the shelter where it is now,” said Jordan, who is based in Charleston. “People can’t walk from — I wouldn’t want my wife walking from the Clay Center to the farmer’s market because of the shelter.”
“That’s my police talking, instead of real estate talking, I guess,” said Jordan, a former police lieutenant commander.
“Ratliff is a centerpiece to, you know, the city of Montgomery,” he said. “Whatever happens in that building, it won’t be the new owner, it will be BridgeValley did that.”