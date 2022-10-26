Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

BridgeValley Community and Technical College has offers from two buyers who want to purchase Ratliff Hall, in Montgomery.

A woman offering $200,000 said she wants to lease that former West Virginia University Institute of Technology dormitory building to multiple tenants. A man offering $255,000 said he wants to make it a shelter for abused women and children, and possibly also housing for people with disabilities.

