BridgeValley Community and Technical College will be keeping Casey Sacks as interim president at least through Dec. 31.
On July 9, the college's board of governors approved a contract for Sacks that ran through Sept. 30.
On Friday, in a voice vote with no dissent, the board extended that contract through the end of this year. Board member Barry Holstein said this was “to provide leadership stability and continuity through the end of the fall semester."
The separate board of the state-level Community and Technical College System must still vote on whether to approve the contract extension.
Ashley Deem, the BridgeValley board's chairwoman, declined to provide the details of the contract extension until the state-level board approves it. Deem said it is a "personnel matter" until then.
The contract that's in effect until Sept. 30 will pay Sacks roughly $38,540 in salary over that three-month period, plus a $2,250 stipend for personal or job-related vehicle expenses and a $180 stipend for personal or job-related cellphone expenses.
Additionally, she will receive $5,000 at the Sept. 30 end of that contract. And she will be reimbursed up to $5,000 for moving costs.
Also without objection Friday, the BridgeValley board members authorized Deem to approve the job posting for the permanent presidency and to assemble a search committee. Holstein, in making these official motions, said the committee will include "broad stakeholder representation."
These votes came after the board spent about a half-hour behind closed doors. The meeting agenda said the closed session was to discuss the "presidential search and contract" and "college facilities."
On June 25, the board voted to fire then-president Eunice Bellinger. The board said it was firing her “for cause,” but its members still haven't said what the cause was.
In the previous month, the college’s full-time, nonadministrative faculty had held a no-confidence vote on Bellinger.
The firing also came three days after West Virginia's top higher education oversight administrator wrote a letter saying that the college had failed to follow state law in providing free housing to Bellinger.