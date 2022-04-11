BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s nursing programs are expanding into what will be dubbed the Booker T. Washington Nursing Wing, on the college's South Charleston campus.
Washington spent much of his youth in Malden. The famed Black educator also founded National Health Improvement Week, later known as National Negro Health Week, according to the National Park Service.
The board voted Monday, with no dissent, to pick that name and approve paying Huntington-based Neighborgall Construction about $1 million to significantly renovate the space for the new wing.
College President Casey Sacks said it's planned to open this fall. She said the money is coming from Gov. Jim Justice's provision of $3 million to expand nursing programs at the college. The governor allocated money to a few colleges for this purpose.
A news release about the overall expansion, which will take three years, said it will increase the capacity of BridgeValley's School of Nursing from 180 students annually to 424.
There were four bidders for the work on the new wing, according to a document provided by the state Community and Technical College System. The highest bid came from Hurricane-based 1 Korin 3-10 Inc., which said it could do the work for $1.8 million.
Board Chairwoman Ashley Deem and Sacks both said "it's a lot less than we thought it would be."
Sacks said, "they have to take out every single wall — I mean they have to take out what currently exists, and, right now, it's just a straight hallway, essentially with offices on either side."
"And they're simulating a hospital floor, so there are hospital rooms going in, all with simulation material, so it's pretty high-tech," Sacks said.
She said it will increase the college's high-quality simulation labs from one to four, with high-fidelity manikins in each that can do things like give birth and vomit.
"Simulation can count for half of the clinical hours," Sacks said, "and so, if we simulate a more authentic experience, it means fewer hours we need students in a hospital."
The wing will be in Building 2000, BridgeValley's headquarters, but it's in part of the structure the college doesn't currently occupy. The expansion will increase the college's annual rent payment for using the building by about $60,000, Sacks said.
Monday was Deem's last meeting as chairwoman of the board. State law generally bars state employees from serving on community college boards of governors, and Deem has taken a deputy clerk position for the West Virginia Supreme Court.
In that role, Deem said she will oversee the daily operations of the state's new Intermediate Court of Appeals.
“I have really enjoyed the work we’ve done at BridgeValley, and I appreciate the faith and trust you all have put in me to be your chair during a very hard full year for BridgeValley,” Deem said.
Her tenure included the board's ouster of the former president and its official cancellation of a plan to relocate much of the South Charleston campus to Charleston.
To replace Deem, the board voted Monday to promote Vice Chairman Mark Blankenship, owner of polling firm MBE Research.
The board installed Megan Callaghan Bailey as the new vice chairwoman. Those appointments were agreed to without dissent and without anyone else being nominated.