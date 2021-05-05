BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s second public plan to leave its main South Charleston campus building for a vacant structure in Charleston appears dead.
And the college’s recently reconstituted Board of Governors soon might declare the idea officially done.
For years, the college said it has been seeking to leave a structure called Building 2000, in the West Virginia Regional Technology Park. In May 2018, past members of the BridgeValley Board of Governors technically voted to move the school into the former Staats Hospital building, on Charleston’s West Side. But that relocation was subject to “feasibility studies” and further approval by the BridgeValley board of costs. The move never happened.
In November 2019, the board publicly said, for the first time, that it was considering moving into the former Stone & Thomas department store building in downtown Charleston.
The college created a master plan including the Stone & Thomas building. The written plan mostly cited a lack of adequate space in Building 2000, and touched on some other reasons for wanting to move, including wanting the college to be in the community it serves.
But the plan also directly tied the proposed move to the college’s dispute with the Tech Park about how much it has to pay to stay in Building 2000. The Gazette-Mail revealed the dispute in 2017, when the Tech Park was threatening to evict the college over nonpayment.
“After I came to BVCTC [BridgeValley Community and Technical College] in 2016, we began a third master plan based, largely, as a result of legal battles with the West Virginia Regional Technology Park,” BridgeValley President Eunice Bellinger wrote in the master plan. She noted the threatened eviction.
“The very public nature of the dispute cost the college enrollment and tarnished its reputation,” Bellinger wrote. “We are only, in the past two years, recovering. As a result of that action, the BVCTC Board of Governors directed that the college vacate the property and find a new location.”
Fast forward to October 2020, and the state-level community college oversight board placed BridgeValley’s master plan on one of its meeting agendas. But that board’s chairman, Bob Brown, said at the outset of that discussion that his board wouldn’t vote on the plan that October day because of a pending meeting among the college, the Governor’s Office and the West Virginia Department of Revenue “because of the magnitude of this master plan and the proposal set forth therein.”
Brown said his board would hold a special meeting “if there is ... good reason to take action quickly after the meeting with the Governor’s Office” and the revenue department.
The plan has not been put on any of the oversight board's meeting agendas, despite the college asking for it to again be taken up.
Brown said representatives of BridgeValley did end up meeting with one or more representatives of the Governor’s Office or another state agency. But he said that, as of last week, the oversight board still hadn’t received further financial information it requested from the school.
“It just seemed to us that the projections of how this was going to happen were a little soft, and we were looking for more firm commitments of how they were going to pay for this,” Brown said.
“We weren’t necessarily opposed to the move,” he said. “We were trying to make sure it was financially feasible for both the new property, as well as dealing with the bonding issue on the old property.”
Bellinger said at the October meeting of the oversight board that some financial details actually couldn’t be provided until the master plan was approved by the state-level board. She said the cost to occupy the Stone & Thomas building wouldn’t exceed what the college was already paying the Tech Park.
Under the master plan, a private developer would have renovated the building to fit the college’s needs, and the college would have initially rented the building, with an option to eventually buy it.
State higher education Chancellor Sarah Tucker, a joint employee of the state-level community college board and a sister board that oversees four-year colleges, said last week that BridgeValley’s plan would have been “a significant waste of taxpayer dollars.” Tucker, who also is a member of the Tech Park’s board, noted that the state took on $13.5 million in debt to renovate Building 2000 to serve the college. The college, at the time, was called Kanawha Valley, and it later merged with Bridgemont to form BridgeValley.
The state will continue paying off that debt through 2039, said Rich Donovan, senior director of facilities for the same higher education oversight boards that Tucker serves on. Donovan said the bonds through which this debt, and other higher education related debt, was amassed were tax exempt, and a for-profit entity couldn’t occupy a vacated Building 2000 without jeopardizing the tax-exempt status of all that debt.
Members of the state-level community college board raised other concerns at the October 2020 meeting. Member Steve Roberts, for example, questioned how many BridgeValley students actually live near the Stone & Thomas building. He also questioned parking availability.
Bellinger said the relocation to Stone & Thomas didn’t move forward under the previous version of the BridgeValley board because the state-level community college board ultimately never voted on the master plan. She said the project couldn’t continue pursuing certain tax credits without that approval.
In the past month, the BridgeValley board’s membership and leadership has significantly changed.
The new version of the BridgeValley board might decide soon whether to keep pushing or officially drop the idea of the Charleston move. It has an online-only meeting set for 9 a.m. Friday. Included on the agenda is an action item titled "Reconsideration of Master Plan.” You can access the livestream link at bridgevalley.edu/agendas-minutes.
The BridgeValley board elected Ashley Deem as its new chairwoman on April 16, during her first meeting on the board. The previous chairperson had been replaced with a new member by the governor and the state Senate.
Deem said last week that she wants to soon provide students and employees some expectation of where they will be attending classes or working.
“I think that the stability is the most important thing moving forward and, if I have one goal on the board, that’s what it is,” she said. “Things have been in flux for so long that I think we do need a direction, one way or the other, at this point.”
She didn’t specifically say whether that would come Friday.
Deem said she and several other board members toured the college’s campuses in Montgomery and South Charleston. She said she came away feeling confident, not only in the faculty, but “also in the infrastructure that we currently have.”
“I think all the campuses are very nice, they’re being cared for, and I think the current campuses fit the need of the students,” she said. But she’s just one among a larger board that must make a decision.
At one point in the flux surrounding Building 2000, BridgeValley sent out an email saying the college was “discussing our move out of Building 2000,” but with no mention of a move to anywhere in Charleston. The email instead said the “relocation plan will include steps to move offices and learning” to other places on the college’s current South Charleston and Montgomery campuses, and the plan “may also include rotating work-from-home schedules.”
The email said the college hoped to have a “finalized relocation plan within 1-2 weeks.”
Bellinger said that email was about a “discussion,” not a relocation plan. She said it was a discussion the earlier version of the board said it wasn’t interested in having.
“There was not a plan developed -- there was a discussion that we were talking to the college community about,” she said. She said “it's not a big deal.”
“I'm not moving a pencil, moving a pen, nothing is getting moved anywhere, period,” she said.
Early last month, the Senate confirmed Gov. Jim Justice’s appointment of five members of the now 11-member BridgeValley Board of Governors. These April confirmations included replacing, instead of reappointing, Chairwoman Sally Cline and another member, Jane Harkins. Cline declined comment; Harkins confirmed she was willing to continue serving, but wasn’t chosen.
Brian Abraham, Justice’s chief of staff, said those two women’s terms had expired. He said two of the appointments were to fill vacant seats.
The fifth appointment was to fill the seat of a board member who had been illegally serving on the board despite having been elected as a mayor. State law prohibits a person from serving on a community college board if they are a “holder of any other public office, other than an elected county office.”
The election was discovered, Abraham said, when another Governor’s Office employee was doing a routine Google search to determine whether to reappoint the member because his term was soon expiring.
Abraham said he didn’t know that member’s name offhand, but now-former BridgeValley board vice chairman Daniel Wright became mayor of Oak Hill in 2019.
Although Abraham said the Governor’s Office was aware of financial concerns over the planned move to Stone & Thomas, he said that wasn’t why Harkins and Cline weren’t reappointed.
“We have been receiving complaints for some time now from what appear to be faculty and students,” Abraham said. “They mostly come in anonymous, but we have received numerous complaints about the way the school was being managed.”
He said these complaints included that effective programs were being closed while ineffective ones were being started and continued, despite low enrollment. He said the complaints also included that senior executives were being hired from outside the state and allowed to continue living outside the state.
“We didn't conduct an investigation, but they were numerous and they had common themes,” Abraham said. He said the governor “believed it was worth putting some fresh eyes on the institution and seeing if those things were accurate or not.”
Regarding this, Bellinger said, “they're just unfounded allegations.”