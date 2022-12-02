Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

BridgeValley board members see GRID space (copy)
BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors members take a tour of the GRID, in Montgomery, in 2019. BridgeValley now is in talks to sell the building, which once served as an artisan space for the community and technical college. 

 F. BRIAN FERGUSON | Gazette-Mail

BridgeValley Community and Technical College is selling two more of the former West Virginia University Institute of Technology buildings in Montgomery, although it’s unclear what the buyer wants to do with them.

College President Casey Sacks and two BridgeValley Board of Governors leaders said they don’t know the buyer’s intentions for The GRID, formerly an artisans space, and Pathfinder Hall, formerly a classroom building.

