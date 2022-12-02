BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors members take a tour of the GRID, in Montgomery, in 2019. BridgeValley now is in talks to sell the building, which once served as an artisan space for the community and technical college.
BridgeValley Community and Technical College is selling two more of the former West Virginia University Institute of Technology buildings in Montgomery, although it’s unclear what the buyer wants to do with them.
College President Casey Sacks and two BridgeValley Board of Governors leaders said they don’t know the buyer’s intentions for The GRID, formerly an artisans space, and Pathfinder Hall, formerly a classroom building.
The board’s official motion Friday to sell didn’t name the buyer or the sale price, but Sacks said it’s John Adrian Siegel, who wants to purchase both for $222,500 combined.
College officials said his was the only offer for the structures. The Gazette-Mail was unable to reach Siegel on Friday.
The sale might not ultimately go through. Sacks said she is exploring the legality of Siegel’s request to buy the buildings with their furniture and other things still in them.
The board approved the sale in a voice vote with no dissent, after spending a little over an hour in a closed session. The meeting agenda broadly said “real estate” and “personnel” were the possible topics of this closed-door discussion.
BridgeValley’s 10-year facilities master plan, which the statewide community college oversight agency approved this year, includes demolishing both buildings unless private buyers or state agencies interested in the facilities materialize.
The college already razed Westmoreland Hall, another former WVU Tech classroom building. A month ago, it sold Ratliff Hall, a former Tech dorm. Also last month, the board voted to sell the Montgomery home that the ousted president lived in. But Sacks said Friday that buyer had backed out of the $81,000 purchase.
West Virginia University moved WVU Tech to Beckley in 2017. BridgeValley, under the leadership of the former president and a few now-replaced board members, began taking over WVU Tech buildings in 2018.
The current master plan’s downsizing, largely through getting rid of these same buildings, will reduce the amount of square feet per Montgomery student by about 70%, from 1,677 to 524.
Back when the board was considering selling Ratliff Hall, board President Mark Blankenship and fellow board member Barry Holstein mentioned the importance of knowing the buyer’s intent and doing what’s right for the city of Montgomery.
At one meeting on Ratliff, one of the potential buyers’ intentions were unknown, and the board held off on that sale until it received more information.
On Friday, when asked why they were selling Pathfinder Hall and The GRID without knowing the intent, both men noted that there is only a single interested buyer this time. They also said the sale could come back before the board.
“They want the equipment that’s in the structure, it sounds to me like it would be of similar use,” Blankenship said after Friday’s vote. “But I think it’s fair to check on it [the intent] and, I think, you’re right, we probably should, and will.”
He said Sacks can do that and report back to the board.
“If there is some use that would give her or the mayor or the community members concern,” the sale would come back before the board, Blankenship said. He noted that Montgomery has its own permitting requirements.
Holstein said the board didn’t reject either Ratliff Hall offer.
“Even though there’s only one,” he said of this time, “as the president gathers more information, she’ll keep us apprised.”