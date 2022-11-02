Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

BridgeValley Community and Technical College is selling Ratliff Hall for $200,000 to a woman who has suggested many uses for that Montgomery building.

However, if that sale falls through, that former West Virginia University Institute of Technology dorm will go for $255,000 to a man who said he plans to open a shelter for abused women and children.

