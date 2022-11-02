BridgeValley Community and Technical College is selling Ratliff Hall for $200,000 to a woman who has suggested many uses for that Montgomery building.
However, if that sale falls through, that former West Virginia University Institute of Technology dorm will go for $255,000 to a man who said he plans to open a shelter for abused women and children.
“Both are fairly vague,” BridgeValley President Casey Sacks said of those plans, “and some of that is because no one is beholden to what they say they’re going to do to the property once they own it. It felt like a brainstorm to me. One is transitional housing and the other was a brainstorm of maybe 10 or 12 possible uses.”
Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram wrote Sacks a letter Monday saying “neither seems to be a comprehensive plan at this time without a considerable amount of additional dialogue.”
The BridgeValley Board of Governors approved Wednesday taking the $200,000 offer from Sarah Morgan, with the caveat to sell to Carolina Co. President David Allen for $255,000 if the first deal collapses.
Before that vote, the board did something it did not do when it discussed selling the building last week: It went into a closed session.
After spending about 25 minutes in that private discussion, the panel emerged and board member Barry Holstein moved to sell. Members agreed with little further discussion and without any dissent.
Ingram’s letter had asked BridgeValley to wait to sell until the prospective purchasers could address the City Council and give comprehensive plans. He also noted that Morgan had offered more dialogue, and he criticized Allen’s shelter idea.
“We will not support any ‘shelter’ arrangement that is not comprehensive in nature to provide jobs and support services for those residents,” Ingram wrote. “This town has few jobs of any consequence to support housing many people.”
He wrote that Montgomery lacks support services and said Ratliff “is not zoned for any of the intended uses.”
“Without tight security, the battered-family concept would be nothing more than a domestic ‘war zone’ that would require additional policing,” he wrote.
In an interview Wednesday, Ingram said the men who harmed the residents would find them in Montgomery. His city would charge the shelter $300,000 annually to pay for additional officers, he said, but neither he nor other city employees, some dealing with sickness, were able to provide the Gazette-Mail the ordinance showing that fee Wednesday.
WVU moved the WVU Tech campus to Beckley in 2017. BridgeValley, under the leadership of a now-ousted former president and a few now-replaced board members, began taking over campus buildings in 2018.
BridgeValley’s new leadership created a facilities master plan that says it will slash the community college’s square feet per student at the Montgomery campus by about 70%. The plan includes selling, demolishing or transferring to other state agencies four former Tech buildings, including Ratliff.
“Attempts have been made since the exodus of Tech,” Ingram wrote, “to create homeless shelters, drug houses and other big plans at the cost of the people ... . We will challenge any efforts of this nature.”
Holstein said, “we want to be good partners in the community, and so we took the mayor’s input as part of the consideration, for sure.” He said Morgan’s offer, “to me, provided a good mixed view — mixed opportunity — to perhaps even provide some job opportunities.”
In her stated intent, Morgan wrote that she “would be thrilled” to lease a portion of the building back to BridgeValley or the Montgomery section of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy, a quasi-military high school, for use as a dorm. BridgeValley officials said they have no use for the building.
Morgan also mentioned potential tenants, such as an art studio and an antiques/collectibles mall, plus offering event rental space, self-storage and housing for people with “significant physical disabilities.”
Holstein also said Morgan’s offer was a direct purchase, without the other offer’s potential to transfer the property elsewhere.
Board Chairman Mark Blankenship said of Ratliff that, “like other buildings down there, it’s been a chore to find appropriate uses and tenants for them. It seems like we’ve talked a lot about real estate in the last year, but this is, I think, a good deal for BridgeValley. I think it’s a good deal for our students.”