BridgeValley Community and Technical College will keep most of its students in online-only classes this spring, the school announced Wednesday.
“Some courses that require clinical rotations, labs and hands-on learning will be in person, but the majority of [BridgeValley] students will be learning virtually,” the college said in a news release announcing the decision.
“College leadership chose to move forward with a largely virtual modality as the uncertainty of COVID-19 still looms large.”
Registration for the spring has begun, and classes for that semester will start Jan. 25 and end in May, the college said. The school has campuses in South Charleston and Montgomery.
Based just on data from the fall, an estimated 35% of students will have at least one class on campus.
All the state’s public community colleges moved their courses online this fall, save for their “technical courses, which obviously have to be done in-person,” said Sarah Tucker, chancellor of the state’s higher education oversight agencies.
“This gives them the flexibility to have additional spacing and social distancing for their technical courses, and generally just thinning out their campuses,” Tucker said at a September meeting.
On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the higher education oversight agencies said, “We do expect other two-year institutions to make similar announcements, and we anticipate that the spring semester will largely mirror the fall semester format -- with general education classes online and other training in-person.”