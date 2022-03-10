The West Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday barely approved, on a 49-47 vote, removing from a bill a cap on the maximum number of children allowed in each “learning pod” or “microschool.”
Thursday’s debate included Democrats requesting guardrails for these sparsely regulated and defined pods and microschools — which could resemble both home- and private-schooling — followed by Republican delegates who home-school their children expressing offense.
One of these Republicans, House Governmental Organization Committee Chairman Brandon Steele, said one amendment proposing more regulation “exemplifies the contempt that some have for home-school parents.”
Steele, R-Raleigh, noted West Virginia requires certain childhood vaccinations to attend either public schools or traditional private schools, and noted one amendment could impose those on the pods and microschools.
“There’s a significant number of home-school children in this state that the state has flatly told ‘We will not educate you because you don’t meet our immunization requirements,’” he said. “... We tell ‘em they can’t even go to private school.”
Delegate Kathie Hess Crouse, R-Putnam, said “I have ran home school organizations across this state, and I am insulted that so many of you think we’re idiots, that we don’t know what we’re doing and that we don’t care how our children are treated.”
“I am tired of home-schoolers being put down,” she said. “... I should not have to answer to where my children learn.”
Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia and a former home-schooling parent, said “I too can see where the offense comes from.”
“We just want safety nets,” she said. “Is it not all 100 of us [delegates] who hear time and time again that the foster care system is increasing, wonder why? Because we do have some parents that fall short, to substance abuse, to physical abuse, to economic hardships.”
“All children should be safe,” Walker said. “Now some of us home-school parents, we do it the right way. But we must not ignore those who do not.”
The House also rejected, in a voice vote where no roll was taken, a Democrat-proposed amendment that would have prevented rejected proposed charter schools from turning around and labeling themselves microschools.
Senate Democrats had expressed a similar concern about traditional private schools doing likewise to lessen the already meager regulation that traditional private schools face.
Charter schools are regulated under state law, under state Board of Education policy and under approved contracts between the charter schools and the entities that approve them — either county boards of education or the state Professional Charter School Board.
These pods and microschools would generally be unregulated under the bill, Senate Bill 268. But, like charter schools and public schools, public money will be able to go toward them if the 2021 non-public school vouchers law survives a current legal challenge.
The vouchers program, called the Hope Scholarship, provides families public money for every child they remove from public schools. Families can then use this money on a nearly unlimited range of public school alternatives, including traditional private schooling, traditional homeschooling, online schooling and these pods or microschools, which could blend any of those concepts.
The fact these could be funded through the Hope Scholarship was something that Delegate Joey Garcia, D-Marion, got House Education Committee Chairman Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, to say on the House floor.
The Hope Scholarship law says private “education service providers shall be given maximum freedom to provide for the educational needs of Hope Scholarship students without governmental control. A participating school or education service provider is not required to alter its creed, practices, admission policy, hiring policy or curriculum in order to accept eligible recipients whose parents pay tuition or fees from a Hope Scholarship account.”
That law is already so broad that, if it is found to be legal, the pods or microschools legislation may not have much added impact on what is already both allowed in West Virginia and allowed to receive public money.
The House also rejected another Democrat-proposed amendment Thursday that would have made microschools follow “any applicable state or federal school requirements” and would have established a “Microschool Safety Board” with a county school board member, a state fire marshal representative and a parent of an attending student. That board could have approved or denied authorization of microschools.
That failed by a lopsided 73-24 margin, with only Republican Delegates Bill Anderson, R-Wood; Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer; and John Kelly, R-Wood, joining the Democrats.
SB 268, now up for a final House vote Friday, would place definitions of pods and microschools into law.
A “learning pod” would be defined as “a voluntary association of parents choosing to group their children together” for a prekindergarten-12th grade school as an alternative to other schooling.
A “microschool” would be defined as “a school initiated by one or more teachers or an entity created to operate a school that charges tuition.”
The Senate’s version capped their size at 100 students.
On Tuesday, the House Education Committee passed an amendment to remove that cap. On Thursday, the full House had to decide whether to accept the committee’s proposed amendment.
It did, on a 49-47 vote, with four delegates absent: Jason Barrett, R-Berkeley; Josh Booth, R-Wayne; Larry Pack, R-Kanawha; and Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha.
The 100-member chamber has 78 Republicans, so many of them joined the minority Democrats to try to kill the amendment and keep the 100-student cap.
Arguing against any enrollment cap, Ellington noted some microschools go up to 150 students. But neither he, nor any other delegate, proposed a cap at that level.
And when Democrats argued there should be safety regulations on microschools that could have unlimited numbers of kids, Ellington countered that some microschools are small, home-based schools where the regulations would be nonsensical.