Longtime Cabell Midland band director Tim James is recognized for his 42 years of teaching and service on Friday at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. James is stepping down as band director to take the position of director of the arts for the state education department.
The Cabell Midland plays the Alma Mater as Longtime Cabell Midland band director Tim James is recognized for his 42 years of teaching and service on Friday, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. James is stepping down as band director to take the position of director of the arts for the state education department.
Randall Reid-Smith thanks longtime Cabell Midland band director Tim James for all of his hard work and service on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. James is stepping down as band director to take the position of Director of the Arts for the state education department.
Kelly Daniels thanks longtime Cabell Midland band director Tim James for all of his hard work and service on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. James is stepping down as band director to take the position of Director of the Arts for the state education department.
Band Boosster President Tillman Adkins thanks longtime Cabell Midland band director Tim James for all of his hard work and service on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. James is stepping down as band director to take the position of Director of the Arts for the state education department.
Head Drum Major J.R. Ash thanks longtime Cabell Midland band director Tim James for all of his hard work and service on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. James is stepping down as band director to take the position of Director of the Arts for the state education department.
The Cabell Midland plays the Alma Mater as Longtime Cabell Midland band director Tim James is recognized for his 42 years of teaching and service on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. James is stepping down as band director to take the position of Director of the Arts for the state education department.
Longtime Cabell Midland band director Tim James is recognized for his 42 years of teaching and service on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. James is stepping down as band director to take the position of Director of the Arts for the state education department.
The Cabell Midland plays the Alma Mater as Longtime Cabell Midland band director Tim James is recognized for his 42 years of teaching and service on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. James is stepping down as band director to take the position of Director of the Arts for the state education department.
Longtime Cabell Midland band director Tim James is recognized for his 42 years of teaching and service on Friday at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. James is stepping down as band director to take the position of director of the arts for the state education department.
The Cabell Midland plays the Alma Mater as Longtime Cabell Midland band director Tim James is recognized for his 42 years of teaching and service on Friday, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. James is stepping down as band director to take the position of director of the arts for the state education department.
Randall Reid-Smith thanks longtime Cabell Midland band director Tim James for all of his hard work and service on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. James is stepping down as band director to take the position of Director of the Arts for the state education department.
Kelly Daniels thanks longtime Cabell Midland band director Tim James for all of his hard work and service on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. James is stepping down as band director to take the position of Director of the Arts for the state education department.
Band Boosster President Tillman Adkins thanks longtime Cabell Midland band director Tim James for all of his hard work and service on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. James is stepping down as band director to take the position of Director of the Arts for the state education department.
Head Drum Major J.R. Ash thanks longtime Cabell Midland band director Tim James for all of his hard work and service on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. James is stepping down as band director to take the position of Director of the Arts for the state education department.
The Cabell Midland plays the Alma Mater as Longtime Cabell Midland band director Tim James is recognized for his 42 years of teaching and service on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. James is stepping down as band director to take the position of Director of the Arts for the state education department.
Longtime Cabell Midland band director Tim James is recognized for his 42 years of teaching and service on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. James is stepping down as band director to take the position of Director of the Arts for the state education department.
The Cabell Midland plays the Alma Mater as Longtime Cabell Midland band director Tim James is recognized for his 42 years of teaching and service on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. James is stepping down as band director to take the position of Director of the Arts for the state education department.
ONA — After 42 years with more than a hundred championship wins at two high schools, Cabell Midland High School band director Tim James stepped down from his position this week.
James’ last time as a band director will be at the Cabell Midland vs. Ironton High School game Saturday at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. He accepted a position as a director of the arts for the state Department of Education.
“Tim, you will be terribly missed by the administration, the staff and by these kids,” Associate Principal Kelly Daniels said during an emotional speech.
James has won 171 grand championships — 82 during his time at Cabell Midland in the last 14 years. James also worked at the old Huntington High School from 1984 until the school closed in 1996.
He has won the last two Governor’s Cup Band Series, received three distinguished West Virginia Awards from the past three governors, and received the Above and Beyond Award from West Virginia Public Broadcasting in January.
The school’s marching band brought home its 11th win at the Annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Championship in October 2022. James also received the Best Dressed Band Director title at the competition.
Students, colleagues and friends attended an event held at the high school Friday afternoon to honor and recognize James’ work. The Marching Knights, directed by Head Drum Major JR Ash, performed the fight song and alma mater.