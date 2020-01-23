Calhoun students temporarily quarantined after exposure to unknown substance

Other than parents picking up their children, people were temporarily barred Thursday from entering or exiting Pleasant Hill Elementary and Calhoun County Middle/High after students were exposed to an unknown substance on a school bus earlier in the day.
Around seven people were quarantined at a Minnie Hamilton Health System hospital, said hospital Chief Operations Officer Eric Ritchie.
He said they hadn’t shown “any notable symptoms” and were released Thursday afternoon.
Calhoun schools Superintendent Kelli Whytsell wrote in an email that five students were exposed. She said kids from both schools were on the bus.
“At a conference call today at 2:00 [p.m.] several state and local agencies have stated that the incident is no longer a credible threat,” she wrote.
But officials Thursday said they didn’t know what the substance was, even though they said it wasn’t dangerous.
Ritchie said there was “no exposure to anything harmful, but most of the morning was spent with the unknown. So we were following our protocol for mass exposure, which results in isolation of the recognized patients.”
“And then it was a matter of just a hurry up and wait as we waited for the state lab to get on site to retrieve a sample of the substance and give us the all clear,” he said.
Eric Walker, director of the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, said the hospital advised the schools be placed on lock down.
“The testing came back negative,” Walker said. “So it had no biological, chemical agents or drugs. So any illnesses should not have been as a result of the substance.”
He said that, during the afternoon conference call, multiple people involved “agreed that the situation didn’t merit keeping the kids,” so, they were released.
The Calhoun school system’s Facebook page said, “West Virginia State Police stated a student had a balloon on a bus that contained some type of powder. The balloon popped and some of the powder was transferred to students on the bus.”
Capt. Shallon Oglesby, the State Police’s public relations director, wrote in an email that troopers only assisted the county sheriff’s department. Oglesby referred all questions to that agency, where deputies couldn’t be reached for comment late Thursday afternoon.