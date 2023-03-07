Renovation work at Cedar Grove Elementary School is soon to get underway, following a move made at Monday’s Kanawha County Board of Education meeting.
The board formally approved a $17,381,000 renovation contract with Clarksburg-based City Construction Company, Inc. to significantly rework the 200 John St. facility in Cedar Grove. That contract became official with the School Building Authority of West Virginia’s approval of a $2 million grant on Tuesday morning.
Total project cost is an estimated $18,710,751, about 44% of which is being funded by Kanawha County Schools. The rest is being funded by the SBA, according to county school officials.
The project has been in the works since the board voted last year to close Cedar Grove Middle School, which shared a building with Cedar Grove Elementary, citing declining enrollment. With the closure, middle school students were moved to DuPont Middle, leaving the structure, built in 1954, to house elementary students.
“We’re reducing the size of the building considerably,” Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams said. “...We’re going to separate the gym from the regular building and demolish [the gym]. We’re going to get rid of the pods on the elementary side and completely redo the inside of the building, new windows, HVAC, all that stuff.”
The project will also outfit the building with modern, secure entryways.
Demolition of the aforementioned isolated areas will begin during spring break and last until early May, Williams said, with the renovation portion of the project expected to begin in mid-May and complete “sometime during the next school year.”
About 300 elementary students currently utilize the building.