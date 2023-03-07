Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Cedar Grove Elementary Demolition Plan

Significant portions of Cedar Grove Elementary, including the gymnasium and learning pod areas, will be demolished as part of a renovation project at the 1954.

 Image courtesy of Kanawha County Schools

Renovation work at Cedar Grove Elementary School is soon to get underway, following a move made at Monday’s Kanawha County Board of Education meeting.

The board formally approved a $17,381,000 renovation contract with Clarksburg-based City Construction Company, Inc. to significantly rework the 200 John St. facility in Cedar Grove. That contract became official with the School Building Authority of West Virginia’s approval of a $2 million grant on Tuesday morning.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you