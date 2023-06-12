The cause of a West Virginia University budget crisis varies, depending on who you ask.
WVU is grappling with a $45 million budget shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year, which is expected to swell to $75 million a year by 2028. Over the past several months, the university has pointed to declining enrollment and a projected loss of 5,000 students over the next decade as the main cause of concern.
A recent analysis by the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy points to a lack of steady funding from the state government as a key consideration, and an anonymous group of concerned employees says WVU has failed to address emerging concerns as well as comparable institutions, placing it in a minority of schools facing major budget shortages.
During his State of the University address in March, WVU President Gordon Gee said shrinking enrollment and growing costs are contributing to the need for the university to tighten its belt.
“When we put our students first, it brings everything into context,” Gee said in the address. “It crystallizes our priorities. And it shines a light on those things that may no longer be relevant.”
In May, WVU announced an extensive review of its academic programs portfolio and retained a higher education consultant to assist with the analysis. The university also reported that restructuring likely will result in college and department mergers to be announced in the next several months.
WVU also reported that some faculty will be let go by reduction in force, or their contracts won't be renewed, as academic programs are identified and, ultimately, approved for reduction or discontinuation.
The university is even trying to keep the heating and cooling bills at a minimum, going so far as to adopt an indoor space temperature policy for all university-owned or operated facilities.
“Moving forward, we are evaluating everything — from our operations to our academic programs to our services,” Gee told Inside Higher Ed in May. “We are repositioning ourselves today so that we can be a responsive, relevant university system of the future.”
In his State of the University speech, Gee did not mention deeply reduced government funding as a contributing factor but, adjusted for inflation, it’s been down by a quarter for the past decade, Center on Budget & Policy Director Kelly Allen said in a recent blog post.
In an email Monday, Allen said higher education is one of the areas where the state’s record-breaking budget surpluses should have been used, instead of funding the state’s largest tax cut in history. While no single factor is responsible for WVU’s current budget crisis, Allen said, the decline in state government support is an important part of the story.
“Lawmakers had the opportunity to go back and fund higher education, our volunteer fire departments, and other gaping budget needs in recent years with historic ‘surpluses’ but chose instead to prioritize tax cuts that primarily benefit the state’s wealthiest households,” Allen said. “These are some of the true costs of tax cuts — the loss of good paying jobs and the further shifting of higher education costs onto students and families.”
If West Virginia lawmakers had kept higher education funding at the same levels as a decade ago, WVU would have an estimated additional $37.6 million in state funding for FY 2024, closing the majority of this year’s budget gap, Allen wrote in her analysis.
The Legislature also added $10 million to WVU's budget shortfall in 2023, when it made changes to the Public Employees Insurance Agency that resulted in a 24% increase in premiums for the insurance plan, the school's student-run newspaper, the Daily Athenaeum, reported in April.
The crisis comes at a time when the value of the state’s Promise Scholarship has eroded, Allen said. Once covering the full cost of in-state tuition at a public college or university, it is now a fixed block grant that covers only 63% of tuition on average, she said.
“While students and families have long felt the impacts on tuition of reduced public investments in higher education, federal pandemic relief temporarily cushioned colleges and universities from some of the broader institutional impacts. As those federal funds are drying up, state funding austerity is fully in view,” Allen wrote.
According to the center, in 2013, WVU’s portion of the state’s general revenue budget was $130.8 million out of a total higher education funding allotment of $456.1 million. A decade later, that has remained largely unchanged, Allen said.
Between fiscal years 2013 and 2024, overall higher education funding in the state’s general revenue budget declined by 24.3%, or $146.2 million, adjusting for inflation, according to figures released by Allen.
“Had state higher education allotments remained at the same level as a decade ago, simply keeping up with inflation, the total higher education investment for FY 2024 would be $602 million and WVU would have received around $154.1 million in general administration funding,” Allen wrote.
The school's budget crisis cannot be attributed solely to the decline in enrollment, Allen said. She pointed out that, in 2022, West Virginia's education appropriations per full-time equivalent were nearly $3,000 lower than the national average.
According to an analysis conducted by State Higher Education Finance, as government funding has decreased, institutions have become increasingly reliant on tuition as a source of revenue. This pattern mirrors a nationwide trend, but the situation in West Virginia is particularly severe, Allen said.
From 1980 to 2022, while colleges and universities across the country saw their reliance on tuition double on average, rising from 21% to 42%, West Virginia's public institutions tripled their dependence on tuition, going from generating 19% of their total revenue from tuition to 56%.
Allen points to a lack of state funding as a key contributing factor to the budget crisis, but others say WVU failed to exercise due diligence in planning for the future.
In response to the budget situation, a group of concerned employees, who claim to be affiliated with the West Virginia Campus Workers union, anonymously published a Wordpress document they say provides a more thorough picture of the school’s financial woes.
“The causes of the current budget crisis do include some broad factors, like inflation and the ‘great dropout’ associated with the pandemic, that are hard to foresee and not the fault of administrators,” the employees wrote. “It also includes numerous factors that administrators are paid (handsomely) to track, including graduation rates, political developments in Charleston, increases in debt service, and the cessation of Covid-related aid.”
The concerned WVU employees said they believe the university has inadequately responded to emerging trends that others have seen coming. According to them, a minority of public universities in the United States are experiencing sizable budget deficits but, even among that minority, WVU’s crisis stands out for its size, rapid onset, and the failure of administrators to anticipate it.
“So one big question here is whether the current crisis is mostly caused by broad, general factors outside the control of our financial and strategic leadership, or whether it is mostly caused by deficiencies specific to those executives and their teams,” the employees wrote. “The answer is that this crisis is highly specific to WVU and our administration has performed poorly in comparison to peer institutions.”
