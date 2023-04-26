Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Teacher Wins 60,000
Buy Now

Cross Lanes Elementary School teacher Tiffany Pace and several of her students celebrate a big surprise Wednesday afternoon. Pace won a $60,000 computer and coding lab as the prize for the Central Intelligence Agency's Mission Possible: Operation Advance Technology Competition.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Tiffany Pace and her fourth-grade class at Cross Lanes Elementary received a $60,000 surprise Wednesday.

Pace was named the winner of the Central Intelligence Agency’s Mission Possible: Operation Advance Technology Competition, an effort by the agency to promote early education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, collectively known as STEM.

Stories you might like

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you