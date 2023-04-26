Tiffany Pace and her fourth-grade class at Cross Lanes Elementary received a $60,000 surprise Wednesday.
Pace was named the winner of the Central Intelligence Agency’s Mission Possible: Operation Advance Technology Competition, an effort by the agency to promote early education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, collectively known as STEM.
A gaggle of news cameras and reporters burst into her classroom Wednesday, where Jennifer Tyrell, associate manager of The Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education, a U.S. Department of Energy asset that managed the competition for the CIA, presented Pace with a check for $60,000.
“It’s very clear that Miss Pace is passionate about education," Tyrell said. "To go after a prize opportunity like this is one thing, but then to watch how she was giving the credit to her students after they found out they won, it’s clear that she values her students and really does see them as the future of our country.”
The money will be used to purchase 30 laptop computers, a charging cart and accessories, Tyrell said. Pace also will be able to choose from several software packages that will allow her students to expand their knowledge of STEM topics.
“I’m blown away," Pace said. "I’m trying to keep the tears back. I cannot believe this happened.”
Pace has been at Cross Lanes Elementary for a year, teaching STEM subjects to students in kindergarten through fifth grade. This is the first year the school has had a STEM lab, Pace said.
Pace said Wednesday's surprise will be a career highlight.
“I will never forget this moment in my entire life," she said. "Just watching how excited they were, how some of them started crying. My biggest hope is that they always remember how amazing they are.”
Pace said she was scrolling through her emails with a fourth-grade class when she learned about the competition.
“I read it to the class and they said, ‘We have to do it,’” Pace recalled.
The class had only a few weeks to make a three-to-four minute video highlighting how the equipment would help prepare them for future STEM careers, Pace said.
Tyrell said Pace’s class made a standout video.
“A really nice thing about their video was that they had most of the students talking about what they wanted to do in the future and why they want to learn STEM now,” Tyrell said. “It was very compelling to watch the students themselves asking for this type of equipment.”
Fourth-grader Kylie Curnette was a particularly strong leader in the quest to win the competition, Pace said.
“She’s one of the quieter kids in the classroom, and she just took on the project and was so excited,” Pace said. “She draws, she loves anime and she wants to learn how to make her anime come to life.”
On-camera interviews aren’t a normal part of her day-to–day life in fourth grade, Curnette said. It was a big surprise to see all the fanfare around the award, she said.
“I’m shocked, honestly. I didn’t think my encouragement to Miss Pace would go this far,” Curnette said. “She was ecstatic. She started crying, just like I did.”
Curnette said she is excited about all the projects she and other students will be able to complete, thanks to the new equipment.
“I think I’ll be able to bring my drawings to life, and other people’s creativity will go sky high,” Curnette said. “When I grow up, I’ve always wanted to become an artist. With this, I’ll be able to make a better chance for me to get to that.”
Curnette and her friends have been learning about coding, so they made that the focus of their video.
“We all came up with a topic. Like, I’m art and my friend D.J. is gaming, and all that. So we all put it together and tried to come up with reasons why coding would help us get to that when we grow up,” Curnette said. “I think that everyone in life should have a little bit of encouragement. So I tried to give that to Miss Pace so she could follow her dreams.”
Pace has a budget of only $200 a year for STEM projects. With 300 students, she has to make tough choices about how to stretch resources, she said.
“With older students, they’re very into technology and I only have five iPads in my STEM lab. So, that means four or five kids have to work together on one project on a little iPad,” Pace said. “So now, 30 laptops? I can’t even imagine what we’re going to do with this.”
She added, “We’re going to be able to make world-changers. Our kids are not only going to be able to learn how to code, they’re going to be able to work collaboratively, not only with their peers here at Cross Lanes, but, hopefully, with international peers. We want our students to see that they don’t have to wait until they’re older to become world-changers. They can change the world today.”
