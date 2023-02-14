Kanawha County Schools was exploring switching high school students attending Chandler Academy, the county's alternative school for at-risk students, to virtual learning next year, but has since reversed course.
On Monday, seven high school teachers and one retiring counselor were informed their posts would be eliminated at the end of the school year, while others would see reduced hours.
According to a county schools official, a "comprehensive, multi-tiered" program was being developed to compensate for loss of on-site mental health and counseling resources with the switch to virtual. Policy was also being mulled to minimize suspensions and expulsions that lead to placement at the 1900 School St. facility off Sissonville Drive.
On Tuesday morning, an official sent word the county school system had slowed the plan for now.
"Those positions will not be cut this year. We are going to lengthen the time of our Chandler high school student alternative virtual program pilot and get more data to ensure it’s in the best interest of our students," said communications director Briana Warner in a statement. "Our goal is to help every student graduate and be a productive citizen. We are looking at other areas for potential staffing cuts."
Superintendent Tom Williams has said generally the county school system would need significant cuts considering loss of more than 4,147 students and counting from 2009-10 to 2021-22; as well as a year-to-year $700,000 increase in liability insurance premiums; a $600,000 increase in utility costs and a $100,000 increase in property insurance costs.
Chandler typically serves around 100 students from grades six through 12 who display behavioral issues. Students attend for nine weeks to a year at a time.
Only a handful of students take part in Chandler's virtual program, which began during the last semester of 2022. Its program director called it a "last resort," and termed it "unsuccessful" so far.
"I feel relieved," said Chandler Principal Wayman Wilson. "I feel like we have won the battle, but the war might still be going on."
Teachers who spoke prior to the change were opposed to the idea of a computer screen in an often troubled home potentially attempting to replace emotionally invested care.
"Essentially these are (to others) throwaway kids," high school counselor Billie Walker said before the change. "They suffer tremendous trauma just in their day-to-day life, they suffer trauma of being placed out of their community, then they finally are in a place where they have consistency, where they have people that care about them, nurture them, love them, provide for their needs and now basically they're being thrown back out."
Before the shift, Chandler teachers and staff were making plans to attend Thursday's board of education meeting with a host of supporters in tow. Wilson still plans to attend.
"Our priority is to fight for the program here, for the students who deserve the same opportunities that other students in the county have," said high school history teacher James Murray.
As staff tells it, that fight continues daily, working with kids who grapple with such issues as academic deficits, homelessness, poverty, hunger, drugs, gang violence, self-harm, mental health issues and abuse.
"As soon as they walk in the door we're addressing mental health issues," said art teacher Larissa Gatens. "We can build them up all day long, and when they leave those double doors, they fall back down again and we start again in the morning."
Each teacher is trained to help students deal with those traumas. Whether its seeing the children get two meals a day or watching for signs of self-harm and abuse, they say aspects of their duties would be difficult, if not impossible, to fulfill virtually.
"You can spot abuse when you see it, when they come in and there's something off about them," Gatens said. "When you're online virtual learning, you don't see that and you miss out on it."
According to a 2021 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children who received virtual instruction or a combination of virtual and in-person instruction were more likely to report increased risk on 11 of 17 indicators of well-being. About 16% more reported "emotional distress."
The first thing Chandler students hear when daily announcements begin is English teacher Lionel Chinnery, who offers, "If somebody hasn't told you today that they love you, I do, and I always will."
Some staff tell of buying groceries, clothes and other necessities for students, others providing holiday dinners. One teacher exchanged 64 pages of emails with a student during the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are the one set of adults that care about them and nurture them and are there for them regardless. Even when they're ugly and wreaking chaos, we still love them and support them," said Walker. "And they know that and that makes the difference"
It's the kind of message that hit home for Ashley Setterstrom, who grew from alternative school student to become Chandler's high school special education case manager.
"It was a nice change of pace. It got me out of my current school environment where I had struggled interpersonally with students and I struggled with staff and I struggled with authority," Setterstrom said. "But what I had, was a caring teacher."
Cuts had included the position of Setterstrom's former teacher, Marcia Anderson, and her former principal, Wilson.
"I was built for this," Setterstrom said. "I've always liked to fight and I still like to fight, in a different sense. I fought then and I'll fight now for these kids, because they deserve to be fought for."
Middle school teacher Patty Waldeck said its hearing stories like Setterstrom's that make some choose to teach at a place like Chandler in the first place.
"You walk a little taller, smile a little broader," said Waldeck.