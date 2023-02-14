Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Chandler Academy
Teachers from Chandler Academy talk about a proposed switch to virtual learning for high school students Monday at the school. The switch, and corresponding elimination of positions, has since been halted for the coming school year. Pictured from left: High School Special Education Case Manager Ashley Setterstrom; Middle School Art Teacher Larissa Gatens; Principal Wayman Wilson; Expectant Mothers Program Representative Amanda Hager; High School English Teacher Lionel Chinnery and High School Counselor Billie Walker.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Kanawha County Schools was exploring switching high school students attending Chandler Academy, the county's alternative school for at-risk students, to virtual learning next year, but has since reversed course.

On Monday, seven high school teachers and one retiring counselor were informed their posts would be eliminated at the end of the school year, while others would see reduced hours.

Josh Ewers is a reporter

