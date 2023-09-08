The legacy of Charleston Catholic High School is baked into the city, with culinary alumni like chef Paul Smith from 1010 Bridge and the families behind Leonoro’s Spaghetti House and Graziano’s Pizza.
These vendors and others will take part in the 100th anniversary celebration of the school on Saturday.
Charleston Catholic is one of two century-old schools in Kanawha County. The other, Chamberlain Elementary, was built in 1921.
Catholic started as an outgrowth of Sacred Heart School in 1923. Six girls and five boys graduated in the first class in 1927, according to a Charleston Daily Mail article about the 50th anniversary of that first class.
In 1940, a two-story building was constructed for the renamed Charleston Catholic High School. Third and fourth stories have been added since.
The school hit an enrollment peak in the late 1960s, around the same time its band became the first from a Catholic school to represent West Virginia at the Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C., and the school installed the most complete educational closed-circuit television system in the area and produced 45 National Merit Scholars in the first 10 years of that program.
Mary Hess Gault and Linda Harrick Sutton graduated in 1968 with a class of 127 students. They described making signs and designing themes for pep rallies and basketball championships, like the one Charleston Catholic won in 1968. Sutton was the head cheerleader. (Charleston Catholic was playing only Catholic schools at the time.)
They wore knee socks and uniform skirts they would roll up, except when they knelt every morning to make sure their skirts hit the floor.
Sutton organized a 55-year Class of 1968 reunion to coincide with this weekend’s 100th anniversary festivities. Almost 40 people from that class will be attending. The Class of 1973 also organized a reunion this weekend.
“We've been able to maintain a lot of friendships over the years from our high school days, and I think that's really important to us now, especially as we grow older, that we can still have the support and love of our friends that we made in high school,” Gault said.
On Friday, Gault donated a baseball letter sweater from her high school boyfriend, Bill Meiners. The cream and green cardigan is in excellent condition. Gault said she found it while moving and wanted to donate it to the school in memory of Meiners.
•••
But the boom days that Gault and Sutton experienced didn’t last forever.
By 1986, the school’s future looked dim because of declining enrollment and financial troubles. It was slated to close, but Monsignor P. Edward Sadie petitioned to keep it open.
“Catholic education has always been a part of the mission of the Church," Sadie said Friday. "Charleston being the capital city, and the co-cathedral of the Diocese needed a Catholic school, it was important that it remained open.”
Sadie wanted to hire Debra Sullivan as his principal, but she was happily employed at Putnam County Schools at the time. He said he was impressed with her knowledge, her experience and her credentials.
“I have to have you,” he told her.
Sullivan initially declined but ended up leading the search team for a principal. Finally, she gave in, not knowing she would change the trajectory of the school up to the present day.
Her first Charleston Catholic experience was memorable.
Sullivan said she remembered walking into the dark building and her shoe sticking to the floor. She resolved to make the learning environment a “clean, well-lighted place,” physically and intellectually, referencing an Ernest Hemingway short story.
“I always believed that schools can be better than they are,” Sullivan said Friday. “There was wonderful raw material to work with.”
Sullivan said she believes schools should have a family atmosphere with strong bonds. She wasted no time in beginning to make changes to the culture, looking for people who were strong personally and academically and had a vision for what children could become.
One of her early hires was Diana Reynolds, in 1987, to work in the school cafeteria.
After Sullivan saw a previous school cook make liver and onions for the students, she said she knew a change was needed. She implemented vending machines through a company where Reynolds was the manager. One day, she asked Reynolds to come work for her as a cook.
Reynolds has been at Charleston Catholic ever since. Today, she’s the longest-tenured staff member.
To her, Charleston Catholic has been a family. When she had breast cancer about 10 years ago, the students banded around her, with the basketball team wearing pink shoelaces and students decorating the school for her.
“It just touches you and stays with you forever,” she said, calling the school her home away from home.
Sullivan echoed her sentiment.
“The school has enriched my life and has touched me deeply in so many ways, and I’m glad to have had the experience,” she said.
Sullivan retired in 2014 after 28 years of being “fabulous partners” with Sadie.
She was replaced by Colleen Hoyer, her mentee and a 1994 graduate.
“This school is what it is today because of Debra Sullivan and Monsignor Sadie,” Hoyer said Friday.
•••
Hoyer said she knew deep down that she was always supposed to come back to Charleston Catholic. She returned as a teacher in 2004 before moving to an administrative position.
Hoyer has continued Sullivan's and Sadie's legacy of creating a school family on the campus, which now has more than 400 students in grades 6-12. Staff members like math teacher Ashley Shepler described the community.
“You always feel like someone has your back, and they're always rooting for you," she said. "If you need anything, the whole community's there."
The students are more like siblings than classmates, and teachers get to know their students as people, Hoyer said.
The academics are rigorous, with Charleston Catholic students outscoring their state and national peers. All graduates typically enroll in a four-year institution, and the school regularly produces a National Merit Scholar every year. The school also has seen great athletic success.
“That kind of organization and discipline and hard work is what carries over into their athletic success,” Hoyer said.
There have been 67 state championship teams and 47 state runners-up, Hoyer said.
Service also is a big part of the Charleston Catholic educational program. All students are required to work service hours. The members of the Class of 2023 earned 3,000 service hours in their senior year, Hoyer said.
Big service projects include a Christmas party in Clay County, where students provide gifts, stockings and food to families in need. In the summer, students also work with Project HOPE to repair homes for older people and those with small children.
Biology teacher Amy Arnold commutes from Clay County every day. (Students also come from Raleigh, Boone, Roane and Lincoln counties.) She said she's learned that many students there don’t have a stable home situation.
“I know it’s rough there, so it’s really good to see [the service projects there],” she said. “And it’s good for the students to see people who don’t have the privilege that they do.”
Service is just part of the religious education at Charleston Catholic. Even though about half of the students are not Catholic, all still attend weekly Mass and daily theology classes.
“We pray that they learn not only the value of putting their academics to good use, but also their call to service as they learn Christ came to serve, not be served,” said Father Donald X. Higgs, president of the school and rector of Sacred Heart.
•••
Charleston Catholic is one of six remaining Catholic high schools in West Virginia. As the school steps into the next 100 years, Hoyer said she wants to continue the traditions that have been established.
Higgs and Sadie said they want the school to continue to invite more students.
“Historically, Catholic schools in West Virginia were founded to serve an immigrant population,” Sadie said. “I would hope that Charleston Catholic will somehow continue to enable children of color and children of immigrants to receive Catholic education here at our school.”
“[The school] is an investment,” Higgs said. “It will benefit not only our state, but the world.”
