Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The legacy of Charleston Catholic High School is baked into the city, with culinary alumni like chef Paul Smith from 1010 Bridge and the families behind Leonoro’s Spaghetti House and Graziano’s Pizza.

These vendors and others will take part in the 100th anniversary celebration of the school on Saturday.

Stories you might like

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

Recommended for you