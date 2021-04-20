Charleston has reopened its Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center to children and teens, the city announced in a news release.
The center, at 314 Donnally St., is now open to kindergarten-12th graders from 1 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, the release said. On Saturdays, it's open just for high schoolers, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Among other features, the center has a gym with a basketball court and a game room.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we limited access to our community centers and focused on e-learning and after-school programming to continue to help our kids succeed,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in the release. “We are now opening the MLK Center to all activities for our youth.”
Updated registration forms will be required for all children entering the center, the release said.
The forms, which ask for emergency contact information, allergies and other information, are available to fill out at the center or can be printed off the Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page, said city spokeswoman Mackenzie Spencer. That's at facebook.com/cwvparksandrecreation
Spencer said children will be socially distanced.
Masks and temperature checks are required, and backpacks may be checked when entering the center, the release said.
For more information, call 304-348-6404