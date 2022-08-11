Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Dana Womack head shot

Womack

 Courtesy photo

The West Virginia School Building Authority won't distribute its usual major school construction and renovation grants this December, after the agency's outgoing executive director forecast soaring costs to fund previously promised projects.

“I don’t know where this is going to end, but I do not feel comfortable in projecting and adding new projects being funded when I don't feel we have the funds,” said David Roach, who served as the authority's executive director before being hired Wednesday as the new state schools superintendent.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Recommended for you