Civil rights activist Mckesson to speak at WVSU convocation

West Virginia State University will host its annual Black History Month Convocation at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the P.A. Williams Auditorium in Ferrell Hall, featuring American civil rights activist and Black Lives Matter podcaster DeRay Mckesson. Admission is free and open to the public.
Mckesson is an educator and author of the critically-acclaimed memoir, “On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope.” He is the co-founder of Campaign Zero and host of the award-winning weekly podcast “Pod Save the People.”
In 2015, Mckesson was named one of Fortune magazine’s World’s 50 Greatest Leaders and one of the 100 Global Thinkers List by Foreign Policy Magazine. He was also awarded the Peter Jennings Award for Civic Leadership and the Howard Zinn Freedom to Write Award. In 2016, he was named one of the 30 Most Influential People on The Internet by Time Magazine.
The convocation is one of several events taking place on the WVSU campus during the month of February in celebration of Black History Month. A complete calendar of Black History Month events can be found at www.wvstateu.edu/blackhistory month.