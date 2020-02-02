Class notes: Feb. 2, 2020

James F. Dent Scholarship recipient named
West Virginia University Foundation announced that Myya Helm was the 2019-20 recipient of the James F. Dent Scholarship. The total amount of the scholarship was $1,325.
The fund was established in memory of Dent, who died July 17, 1992. He was a reporter, cartoonist and columnist for The Charleston Gazette for 40 years.
WVHI Scholarship winners named
Lilly War, 18, was named a $1,500 recipient of the Kevin and Donna Wilfong Scholarship offered by the West Virginia Housing Institute Scholarship Program. Ware is a freshman nursing major at West Virginia University.
Other scholarship recipients included:
West Virginia University Freshmen Kinsey Hershberger, of Fairmont, won a $1,000 scholarship. She is the daughter of Kris Hershberger, owner of Middletown Home Sales in Fairmont, and co-president of the association. She is studying criminology.
Kimberly Gunnell of Winfield is a $1,000 scholarship recipient and is a graduate student at Marshall University. She is the daughter of WVHI Co-President George Gunnell.
Hannah Brown, 21, of Martinsburg is a junior at West Virginia University majoring in psychology and communications. This is the third time she has been a scholarship recipient. She is the daughter of J.C. Brown, an employee of Farmers and Mechanics Life Insurance Companies, a WVHI member.
The scholarships are awarded to children whose parents are members of WVHI or whose parents had purchased a manufactured home from a WVHI member.
Eligibility standards can be found on the WVHI website at www.wvhi.org.
Almost Heaven student art winners
Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith announced this year’s winners of the Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition.
State students in K-12 were invited to participate in the show. Designed to showcase student creativity and the arts, this year’s exhibit called for one-of-a-kind postcard designs that features a favorite seasonal scene in West Virginia. Selected postcard artwork will be used by the West Virginia Tourism Office to personally invite travelers to Almost Heaven.
Awards were given out to Best of Show and 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in three categories: elementary school, middle school and high school. Winner receivedd Utrecht Art Supplies gift cards in the amount of $100, $50 and $25. The prize winners are:
Best of show: Aaron Goad, Grade 8, South Charleston Middle School, Kanawha County, “The Capitol.”
Elementary school
1st place: Lilian Cron, Grade 1, Anna Jarvis Elementary, Taylor County, “Autumn in Blackwater Canyon.”
2nd place: Carson Johnson, Grade 2, Daniels Elementary, Raleigh County, “Fall at the Gorge.”
3rd place: Bailey Fernatt, Grade 4, Anna Jarvis Elementary, Taylor County, “Cathedral Falls in Summer.”
Middle school
1st place: Aaron Goad, Grade 8, South Charleston Middle School, Kanawha County, “The Capitol.”
2nd place: Maisey Duckworth, Grade 6, Andrew Jackson Middle School, Kanawha County, “Blenko on Nana’s Window Seat.”
3rd place: Kaelin Morris, Grade 8, Jackson County Middle School, Wood County, “Scenic West Virginia.”
High school
1st place: McKinzie Surface, Grade 10, South Charleston High School, Kanawha County, “Almost Heaven.”
2nd place: Aillea Elkins, Grade 10, George Washington High School, Kanawha County, “Wild and Colorful WV.”
3rd place: Molly Simpson, Grade 12, Clay Battelle Middle/High School, Monongalia County, “Early Bird Breakfast.”
Maier Foundation establishes scholarship fund at Glenville State
The Board of Directors of the Maier Foundation, Inc. has approved a total grant of $100,000 for scholarships at Glenville State College. The funds will provide direct scholarship support for West Virginia students who demonstrate financial need.
The Maier Foundation, Inc. was originally established by William J. Maier, Jr. in 1958 as the Sarah and Pauline Maier Scholarship Foundation, named for his mother and wife. Maier, a Clarksburg native, was a Rhodes Scholar and eventually returned to the Mountain State where he practiced corporate law. In 2003, the Sarah and Pauline Maier Foundation was renamed the Maier Foundation.
While the Maier Foundation focuses primarily on the furtherance of higher education in West Virginia and on the higher education of West Virginia residents attending colleges and universities elsewhere, it also makes educationally related distributions to cultural and other organizations in the Kanawha Valley.
