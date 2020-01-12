Class notes: Jan. 12, 2020

Miller announces service academy noms
Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va., announced the nomination of 10 West Virginia high school students to four U.S. military service academies.
While a congressional nomination is required to apply, it does not guarantee admission. Students will be notified individually if they are granted admission to one of the service academies.
The nominated students are below:
Cabell County
- Connor Scott Chapman, 18, of Milton. Son of Ronald M. and Carla Chapman. Cabell Midland High School. Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy.
- Samuel Joseph Haikal, 17, Huntington. Son of Dr. Lee and Jane Haikal. IMG Academy. Nominated: U.S. Military Academy.
- Ethan Robert Proctor, 18, Huntington. Son of John A. and Karen Proctor. Huntington High School. Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy.
- Jacob Van Nostrand, 18, Culloden. Son of John and Christine Van Nostrand. Cabell Midland High School. Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy.
Fayette County
Jordon Nibert, 20, Fayetteville. He is the son of Jerry and Susannah Nibert. West Virginia University. Nominated: U.S. Military Academy.
Logan County
Zachary Lowes, 17, Logan. He is the son of Guy and Lyndee Lowes. Logan High School. Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy.
Mason County
- Nazar Abbas, 17, Point Pleasant. He is the son of Deborah Vance. Point Pleasant High School. Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Military Academy
- Blayne Lee Butler, 19, Gallipolis Ferry. Son of Jim and Anna Maria Butler. Naval Academy Preparatory School. Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy
Nicholas County
Victoria Carson, 20, Summersville. She is the daughter of William and Lauren Carson. WVU Tech. Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marines.
Webster County
Harmon Randall Wamsley, 17, Cowen. He is the son of Randall and Jacqueline Wamsley. Webster County High School. Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marines